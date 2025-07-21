Fispoke Announces Strategic Partnership with Bell Bank Expanding Banking Solutions on Innovative WealthTech Platform

New Partnership Bridges Banking and Wealth Management with Integrated Digital Tools for Independent Advisors and Clients

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fispoke , a modern banking and WealthTech platform built to empower financial advisors and their clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Bell Bank, one of the nation’s largest private family and employee-owned banks. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Fispoke's mission to deliver a comprehensive suite of private banking solutions through a single, integrated platform while bringing advanced AI solutions to market.Bell Bank will be the first bank to be integrated into the Fispoke platform, enabling advisors and their clients to access a robust suite of banking solutions, including High-Yield Savings Accounts, Securities-Based Loans (SBLs) and other Liquidity solutions — all within a fully digital experience.“Existing solutions are fragmented, requiring advisors to refer clients to third-party banks with no visibility, no control, and no compensation” said Robert Clare, CEO of Fispoke. “This disjointed experience undermines client trust, weakens the advisor's value proposition, and leaves significant revenue opportunities on the table. Partnering with Bell Bank gives us the scale, security, and sophistication to bring institutional-grade banking solutions to the expansive wealth community.”The collaboration will focus initially on delivering technology-driven access to high-yield cash accounts, lending, and customized liquidity solutions—directly embedded within advisor workflows.“At Bell Bank, we’re committed to helping people and organizations succeed financially,” said Laine Brantner, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Bell Bank. “Fispoke shares that mission, and their platform gives us a leading-edge way to meet advisors and clients where they are. We’re excited to combine our strengths and deliver differentiated value in the evolving wealth landscape.”“Our partnership with Bell Bank enables us to bring top-tier banking products directly to the clients of financial advisors through Fispoke’s transparent, advisor-friendly platform, WITHOUT CHARGING PLATFORM FEES. At Fispoke, we believe our model benefits everyone involved: it's a Win for advisors, a Win for clients, and a Win for the future of financial services,” added Robert Clare.The partnership will integrate Bell Bank’s premier banking capabilities with Fispoke’s modern digital infrastructure, enabling independent advisors and wealth platforms to offer banking services through a unified interface, improving the client experience and advisor productivity with market-leading products and services.About Fispoke:Fispoke is a modern wealth infrastructure platform that simplifies access to cash, credit, and banking solutions for advisors, broker-dealers, and financial platforms. Learn more at www.fispoke.com About Bell Bank:Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Fargo, ND, Bell Bank is one of the largest family and employee-owned banks in the U.S., with a focus on personalized service, innovation, and community support. Learn more at www.bell.bank

