Fispoke Announces Strategic Partnership with Sage Home Loans to Expand Mortgage Offerings with Private Banking Platform

New Partnership Empowers Financial Advisors with Seamless Access to Residential Lending Solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fispoke , a modern private banking and WealthTech platform built to empower independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Sage Home Loans Corporation, a premier residential mortgage lender known for its personalized service and advisor-friendly approach. This partnership marks an important milestone in Fispoke’s mission to deliver a comprehensive suite of private banking solutions through a single, integrated platform while bringing advanced AI solutions to market.Sage Home Loans Corporation will be integrated into the Fispoke platform as residential mortgage partner, enabling a fully digital, AI-enhanced experience for advisors and their clients. Advisors will have visibility throughout the mortgage process while providing their clients with access to best-in-class mortgage products and personalized lending support.“Independent Financial Advisors have historically been excluded from the home lending process, forced to refer clients to third-party lenders without transparency and banks with no direct engagement,” said Robert Clare, CEO of Fispoke. “This creates a fragmented experience that can diminish the advisor’s value proposition. Our partnership with Sage Home Loans closes that gap by bringing residential lending directly into the advisor-client relationship — enabling advisors to deliver holistic financial advice, participate in the process, and enhance client loyalty.”Through this partnership, Fispoke’s advisor partners can now offer mortgages alongside high-yield cash accounts, securities-based loans, advisor-branded credit cards, and other liquidity solutions — creating a truly comprehensive private banking experience.“At Sage Home Loans, we are committed to simplifying the home buying process with a focus on transparency, speed, and superior service,” said Mike Malloy, CEO of Sage Home Loans. “Fispoke’s advisor-centric platform aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we’re delivering a seamless, client-centric mortgage experience that keeps the advisor at the center of the conversation, helping clients achieve their financial goals more efficiently.”The addition of residential mortgages further strengthens Fispoke’s value proposition as the only wealth infrastructure platform designed specifically for independent financial advisors and their clients with NO PLATFORM FEES! Through integrated workflows with a robust suite of cash, credit, and lending solutions, Fispoke helps advisors deepen client relationships, drive retention, and unlock new revenue opportunities.“Fispoke is transforming how advisors deliver private banking solutions to clients,” added Robert Clare. “Our partnership with Sage Home Loans enables us to bring top-tier mortgage solutions directly to the clients of financial advisors through Fispoke’s transparent, advisor-friendly platform. At Fispoke, we believe our model benefits everyone involved: it's a Win for advisors, a Win for clients, and a Win for the future of financial services.”About FispokeFispoke is a modern private banking platform that simplifies access to cash, credit, and lending solutions for financial advisors, broker-dealers, and wealth management platforms. Learn more at www.fispoke.com About Sage Home LoansSage Home Loans Corporation NMLS ID # 3304 combines trusted mortgage expertise with modern digital tools to deliver fast, transparent, and personalized financing. With a commitment to simplicity and service, Sage Home Loans creates seamless experiences for clients while keeping financial advisors fully engaged throughout the process. Learn more at www.sagehomeloans.com

