Schroeder Communications Website Earns Prestigious Communicator Award

Schroeder Communications Website Wins Communicator Award

The vibrant site received a Distinction Award in the B2B Category for quality and achievement

We’re honored by this recognition, which reflects the standard of excellence we strive to deliver for every client.” — Tracey L. Schroeder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) has honored the Schroeder Communications website with an Award of Distinction at the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards.The Schroeder Communications website reflects the robust legal and communications experience of founder Tracey L. Schroeder, JD, MBA, and how it informs her current work as the founder and CEO of her own firm. The site is built around a brand designed to stand out, grounded in Tracey’s belief that impact comes not from the volume of words, but from the purpose behind them.The web design effectively positions the communications agency as a boutique experience backed by big-agency communications expertise; the best of both worlds for businesses, law firms, and non-profits aiming to cut through the noise of today’s communications landscape.The vibrant colors and branding elements speak to Tracey’s upbeat personality, optimism, and relentless drive, qualities her clients experience every day. Not only that, but they differentiate her in a world of cookie-cutter brands. Thoughtful use of pink and purple hues elevate her brand, infusing the legal communications space with energy, distinction, and a touch of whimsy.“It is an honor to receive an award that symbolizes my commitment to excellence for our clients,“ says Tracey L. Schroeder, founder and CEO of Schroeder Communications. “We believe that it’s about saying the right things with clarity, intention, and creativity. The site embodies that philosophy while bringing a fresh, thoughtful energy to the communications space.”The Award of Distinction signifies that the site exceeds industry standards in both quality and achievement. This year’s competition received thousands of entries from around the world, remaining one of the largest and most competitive awards for marketing and communications excellence.Schroeder Communications partnered with View Marketing + Creative to bring the bespoke web design to life, resulting in a site that seamlessly blends strategy, storytelling, and design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.