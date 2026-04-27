EVRCOOL Wins Top Honors at 2026 PYA Ballard Innovation Award, Secures Dual Awards for Breakthrough Cooling Technology

Josh Roby, co-founder, President & CEO, EVRCOOL, accepts awards from Marty Brown, CEO, PYA EVRCOOL: Process chilling. Done differently.

We’re proud to deliver solutions that enable the next generation of infrastructure while supporting the performance and resilience these environments demand.” — Josh Roby, Co-Founder, President & CEO, EVRCOOL

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVRCOOL ™, an emerging leader in advanced industrial cooling solutions, announced it has been named the first place winner of the 2026 PYA Ballard Innovation Award, earning the competition’s top prize along with the inaugural Executives’ Choice Award.The annual award, hosted by PYA, recognizes innovative early-stage companies across East Tennessee that demonstrate strong market potential, technological differentiation, and measurable traction.“Winning both the top prize and the Executives’ Choice Award is an incredible validation of our mission and technology,” said EVRCOOL co-founder, President and CEO, Josh Roby. “As global demand for high-performance computing and electrification accelerates, thermal management has become a critical bottleneck. At the same time, industries like healthcare depend on absolute uptime, where reliable cooling is essential to keeping critical systems operational. We’re proud to deliver solutions that enable the next generation of infrastructure while supporting the performance and resilience these environments demand.”Founded by Roby and Jacob Swain, EVRCOOL is redefining industrial cooling with proprietary heat transfer architectures designed to significantly increase cooling capacity while reducing system size, energy consumption, and operational complexity. The company’s technology is particularly well suited for precision driven environments such as medical imaging systems and advanced manufacturing, where reliable, high-performance cooling is essential to maintaining accuracy, efficiency, and continuous operation.The 2026 competition featured startups pitching to a panel of distinguished business leaders and a room of executives, investors, and entrepreneurs. In addition to EVRCOOL’s dual wins, TerraSYNC and CE Tools Inc. were named runners-up.“The innovation demonstrated by EVRCOOL represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking solutions this award was created to support,” said Marty Brown, CEO of PYA. “Their work addresses critical infrastructure challenges and reflects the strength of our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”Selected from a competitive field of high-growth startups, EVRCOOL received a $50,000 package of non-dilutive capital and strategic services, in addition to a $10,000 cash prize awarded by attending executives.With more than $5.2 million raised to date and active customer traction, EVRCOOL is rapidly scaling its industrial process cooling platform to meet growing global demand for efficient, compact, and sustainable cooling systems.Since its inception, the Ballard Innovation Award has become one of the largest startup competitions in the region, providing more than $400,000 in capital and services to emerging companies.About EVRCOOLIn an industry largely unchanged for decades, EVRCOOL was founded to offer a vastly improved option in terms of serviceability, customizability, and connectivity for process chilling . The equipment is not the only radically different outcome from the team’s vision: the values-driven ethos at EVRCOOL drives great partner relationships, fresh ideas, and constant efforts to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. To learn more about EVRCOOL and their innovative solutions, please visit www.evrcool.com

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