Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing Relocates Headquarters to New 32,000 SF Facility in Wauconda, IL

Expanded headquarters supports continued growth, advanced manufacturing, and investment in the Chicagoland innovation ecosystem.

This facility positions us to continue helping innovators bring complex products to market while creating new opportunities for engineering and manufacturing talent here in Illinois.” — Mark Schwartz, CEO of Hatch

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing has officially relocated its headquarters to a new 32,000 square foot facility in Wauconda, Illinois, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and investment in advanced product development and manufacturing.Designed to support Hatch's expanding engineering and production operations, the new headquarters brings together product development, manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and administrative teams in a purpose-built environment that enables greater collaboration and increased manufacturing capacity. The facility features dedicated engineering laboratories, collaborative workspaces, expanded manufacturing operations, and specialized areas for product development, testing, and assembly."Our move to Wauconda represents much more than a new building," said Mark Schwartz, CEO of Hatch. "It reflects the incredible growth of our team, our clients, and our capabilities over the past several years. This facility positions us to continue helping innovators bring complex products to market while creating new opportunities for engineering and manufacturing talent here in Illinois."Founded in 2021, Hatch provides product development and contract manufacturing services for companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 organizations across medical devices, industrial equipment, defense, consumer products, fitness technology, and other highly regulated industries. Since its founding, the company has experienced rapid growth, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and expanding its multidisciplinary engineering and manufacturing team.The company recently celebrated its official ribbon cutting alongside the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce, local officials, clients, partners, employees, and members of the community.“We are thrilled to welcome Hatch to Wauconda and congratulate them on this exciting new chapter,” said Wauconda Mayor Jeff A. Sode. “Companies like Hatch strengthen our local economy by creating high quality jobs, investing in our community, and helping position Wauconda as a destination for innovation and advanced manufacturing. We look forward to supporting their continued success and are proud to have them call Wauconda home.”The relocation also reflects Hatch's continued commitment to strengthening Illinois' innovation and manufacturing ecosystem."Hatch's continued growth is a great example of why the Chicago region continues to attract and retain world class advanced manufacturing companies,” said Alex Iseri, Director of Economic Development at World Business Chicago. “Their investment in a larger headquarters reflects the strength of our region's engineering talent, manufacturing ecosystem, and entrepreneurial spirit. We are excited to see Hatch continue scaling its impact from right here in the Chicagoland area.""Hatch has become a key resource for entrepreneurs and innovators building hardtech in Illinois,” said Haven Allen, CEO at mHUB. “Their expanded headquarters is an investment in the future of product innovation and advanced manufacturing in the region and will help turn more ideas into manufacturable, market-ready products."As Hatch continues to grow, the company plans to further expand its engineering, manufacturing, and product commercialization capabilities while remaining focused on helping clients efficiently move products from concept to production.About Hatch Product DevelopmentHatch Product Development is a global product development and manufacturing firm with the business acumen, industry network, and combined engineering experience to produce products for a wide variety of highly-regulated industries in accelerated timelines. Located just outside of Chicago with an international team, Hatch offers a full range of services to bring your product from concept to production. Comprised of a team who has over 25 years of product development and manufacturing experience and a modern top-tier vendor network, Hatch is passionate about efficiently hatching new products with passionate entrepreneurs and visionary leaders.

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