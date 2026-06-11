G2Mint Announces Native Integration with Lateral for LTL Carrier Recommendations Inside Transportation Mgmt. Workflows

New integration embeds LTL routing intelligence directly into freight workflows, helping brokers, shippers, and carriers make smarter transportation decisions

Transportation teams need more than transactional workflows. They need operational intelligence embedded directly into the decision-making process.” — Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2Mint , a transportation intelligence platform that modernizes rating, routing, and freight workflow automation, today announced that its native integration with Lateral is now live.The integration makes G2Mint the first platform with native Lateral Routing capabilities, bringing advanced LTL carrier recommendations directly into the transportation management workflow.For transportation teams, routing is no longer simply about finding an available carrier or choosing the lowest rate. Modern freight operations require balancing carrier capabilities, service history, retailer and grocer routing guides, internal preferences, customer requirements, existing carrier relationships, and operational performance expectations - often simultaneously and under tight execution timelines.“LTL routing has become increasingly complex, especially for teams managing customer-specific requirements, retailer compliance rules, and carrier performance expectations,” said Dan Clark, founder and CEO of G2Mint. “Transportation teams need more than transactional workflows. They need operational intelligence embedded directly into the decision-making process.”G2Mint’s integration with Lateral gives customers a smarter way to evaluate LTL carrier options inside the transportation management workflow, helping them improve execution, strengthen carrier alignment, and scale operations through automation. The integration is already being used by early adopters, helping transportation teams make more consistent and informed routing decisions while improving workflow efficiency and reducing operational friction across day-to-day shipment execution.“Routing is one of the most important decisions a transportation team makes, and too often is made in real time in a low-cost-driven method” said Curtis Garrett, co-founder and CEO of Lateral. “Together with G2Mint, we are helping shippers and brokers bring better LTL data, smarter recommendations, and more operational context into that decision at the moment it matters most. We are also helping direct opportunities and tenders to carriers that better align with their networks and capabilities."The announcement reflects G2Mint’s broader focus on building modular transportation infrastructure that helps organizations seamlessly modernize freight operations. Through intelligent workflow automation, connected transportation data, and embedded decision support, G2Mint helps transportation teams improve operational agility, while supporting more scalable and economically efficient freight networks.About G2MintG2Mint is a transportation intelligence platform designed to help brokers, shippers, and carriers seamlessly modernize freight operations by plugging into existing transportation management systems or fully replacing them. Through its modular transportation architecture and AI-powered engine, G2Mint brings together rating, agreement management, routing intelligence, workflow automation, and API connectivity into one connected operating environment.G2Mint’s Freight Automation Engine, Miles, helps transportation teams make economically smarter freight decisions by embedding operational intelligence directly into transportation workflows. G2Mint enables organizations to improve rate accuracy, expand operational capacity without adding headcount, strengthen carrier and customer alignment, and orchestrate more efficient freight networks across modes and partners.About Lateral RoutingLateral Routing, by Lateral Technologies, Inc, is an intelligent LTL freight routing platform that helps shippers and brokers automatically determine the right carrier for every shipment. Users can define custom routing rules based on origin/destination geography, down to the zip code level, and the system instantly evaluates which carriers are viable for a given lane, factoring in service coverage, terminal locations, regional restrictions, and service pauses. Instead of manually checking carrier coverage spreadsheets or making phone calls, teams can simply enter shipment details and get a list of qualified carriers in seconds.

Lateral Routing in G2Mint

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