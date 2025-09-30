G2Mint Announces Partnership with Highway, Delivering Embedded Carrier Vetting as a Plugin
This new plugin connects G2Mint’s solution, Miles, with Highway’s best-in-class Carrier Identity and risk scoring solution
This new plugin connects G2Mint’s solution, Miles, with Highway’s best-in-class Carrier Identity and risk scoring solution. The result is an embedded experience that gives logistics teams the visibility and trust they need to make faster, safer, and more informed carrier selections.
Miles is the industry's first AI-powered Rate Engine, that is mode agnostic, can rate any supply chain agreement, and serves brokers, shippers, and carriers. Miles is equipped with connectors to integrate data & plugins, and a fully integrated broker and shipper TMS.
“Together, we’re making it easier for logistics professionals to embed reliable carrier verification into their day-to-day processes,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint. “By embedding Highway’s carrier vetting capabilities as a Miles plugin, our customers benefit from real-time identity validation, compliance automation, and increased operational confidence—helping them build safer, more reliable supply chains.”
“Partnering with G2Mint extends Highway’s mission of bringing trust and transparency to every freight transaction,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “By embedding our carrier identity and compliance engine directly into G2Mint’s AI-driven platform, we’re giving brokers the ability to make faster, safer decisions without adding friction to their workflows. Together, we’re helping the industry operate with greater confidence and efficiency.”
The Highway plugin will be available to G2Mint customers October 1, 2025 with full support for onboarding, configuration, and technical integration. Try G2Mint for Free today.
About G2Mint
G2Mint connects brokers, shippers, and carriers to simplify the management of transportation, rating, integrations, and plugins (TRIP) while automating supply chains within its connected network. G2Mint’s solution, Miles, is an AI-powered Rate Engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS that can easily integrate to any system or plugin. Miles enables smarter decisions, faster execution, and seamless connectivity throughout the supply chain.
About Highway
Highway is the industry’s leading carrier identity and vetting platform, built to protect brokers and shippers from fraud while enabling fast, confident carrier selection. With powerful tools for compliance verification, identity resolution, and performance scoring, Highway ensures every carrier in your network is who they say they are—and qualified to move your freight. As a G2Mint plugin, Highway brings embedded security and trust to every transaction.
Sarah Clark
G2Mint
+1 978-712-8880
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.