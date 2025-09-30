G2Mint Announces Partnership with Highway, Delivering Embedded Carrier Vetting as a Plugin

This new plugin connects G2Mint’s solution, Miles, with Highway’s best-in-class Carrier Identity and risk scoring solution

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2Mint , creator of the industry’s first plug-and-play Rate Engine, is excited to announce its partnership with Highway , the leading carrier identity and vetting platform built to help brokers and logistics providers operate with confidence. Through this collaboration, Highway’s Carrier Identity and compliance tools will be available as a plugin integration for G2Mint customers subscribed to Highway’s platform—enabling seamless, real-time carrier vetting within TMS workflows.This new plugin connects G2Mint’s solution, Miles, with Highway’s best-in-class Carrier Identity and risk scoring solution. The result is an embedded experience that gives logistics teams the visibility and trust they need to make faster, safer, and more informed carrier selections.Miles is the industry's first AI-powered Rate Engine, that is mode agnostic, can rate any supply chain agreement, and serves brokers, shippers, and carriers. Miles is equipped with connectors to integrate data & plugins, and a fully integrated broker and shipper TMS.“Together, we’re making it easier for logistics professionals to embed reliable carrier verification into their day-to-day processes,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint. “By embedding Highway’s carrier vetting capabilities as a Miles plugin, our customers benefit from real-time identity validation, compliance automation, and increased operational confidence—helping them build safer, more reliable supply chains.”“Partnering with G2Mint extends Highway’s mission of bringing trust and transparency to every freight transaction,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “By embedding our carrier identity and compliance engine directly into G2Mint’s AI-driven platform, we’re giving brokers the ability to make faster, safer decisions without adding friction to their workflows. Together, we’re helping the industry operate with greater confidence and efficiency.”The Highway plugin will be available to G2Mint customers October 1, 2025 with full support for onboarding, configuration, and technical integration. Try G2Mint for Free today. About G2MintG2Mint connects brokers, shippers, and carriers to simplify the management of transportation, rating, integrations, and plugins (TRIP) while automating supply chains within its connected network. G2Mint’s solution, Miles, is an AI-powered Rate Engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS that can easily integrate to any system or plugin. Miles enables smarter decisions, faster execution, and seamless connectivity throughout the supply chain.About HighwayHighway is the industry’s leading carrier identity and vetting platform, built to protect brokers and shippers from fraud while enabling fast, confident carrier selection. With powerful tools for compliance verification, identity resolution, and performance scoring, Highway ensures every carrier in your network is who they say they are—and qualified to move your freight. As a G2Mint plugin, Highway brings embedded security and trust to every transaction.

