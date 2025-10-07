G2Mint Announces Partnership with Falvey Insurance Group, Delivering Embedded Cargo Coverage as a Plugin

New plugin connects G2Mint’s solution, Miles, with Falvey’s best-in-class insurance infrastructure

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2Mint , ​​creator of the leading AI-powered Rate Engine that seamlessly connects to any existing TMS or powers its own comprehensive TMS, is excited to announce its partnership with Falvey Insurance Group , a leader in cargo insurance solutions for the global logistics industry. As part of this collaboration, Falvey’s insurance services will be made available as a plugin integration for G2Mint customers subscribed to Falvey’s platform—empowering users to seamlessly access, quote, and manage cargo coverage directly within their TMS workflows.This new plugin connects G2Mint’s solution, Miles, with Falvey’s best-in-class insurance infrastructure. Miles is an AI-powered Rate Engine, that is mode agnostic, can rate any supply chain agreement, and serves brokers, shippers, and carriers. Miles is equipped with connectors to integrate data & plugins, and a fully integrated broker and shipper TMS. The result of this partnership is an easy way for users to manage risk, protect shipments, and streamline compliance without leaving their core logistics environment.“Through this partnership, our shared customers can effortlessly incorporate insurance solutions into their daily logistics operations,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint. “With Falvey available as a Miles plugin, subscribers gain instant access to dynamic risk evaluation, automated policy management, and simplified claims processing—ensuring smarter coverage and enhanced supply chain reliability.”“This partnership with G2Mint reflects our mutual commitment to innovation. By embedding our insurance solution directly into modern workflows, we’re making it easier for brokers and clients to connect with the solutions they need,” adds Billy Worthington, Senior Vice President, Transportation & Logistics at Falvey.The Falvey Insurance Group plugin is available to G2Mint customers with full support for onboarding, configuration, and technical integration. Try G2Mint for Free Today! About G2MintG2Mint connects brokers, shippers, and carriers to simplify the management of transportation, rating, integrations, and plugins (TRIP) while automating supply chains within its connected network. G2Mint’s solution, Miles, is an AI-powered Rate Engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS that can easily integrate to any system or plugin. Miles enables smarter decisions, faster execution, and seamless connectivity throughout the supply chain.About Falvey Insurance GroupFalvey Insurance Group is a market leader in specialized cargo and logistics insurance, delivering tailored risk solutions that protect global supply chains. Known for its underwriting expertise, fast claims resolution, and customer-centric service, Falvey serves freight forwarders, shippers, and logistics providers worldwide. By integrating with G2Mint’s platform, Falvey expands access to seamless, embedded insurance coverage at the point of shipment—simplifying how cargo risk is managed in real time.

