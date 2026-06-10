GUY FIERI’S DOWNTOWN FLAVORTOWN MYRTLE BEACH NOW OPEN

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FACE Amusement Group today announced the official opening of Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown at the Myrtle Beach Mall, bringing a 50,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination to the country’s most popular coastal markets.Developed in partnership with Emmy Award-winning chef and television personality Guy Fieri, the Myrtle Beach location expands on the success of the brand’s flagship in Pigeon Forge.The venue transforms a former anchor retail space at Myrtle Beach Mall into a large-scale restaurant and entertainment experience, combining a chef-driven menu with bowling, a large arcade, craft cocktails, a signature Freaky Tiki bar and space for private events and group gatherings.“We are excited to officially announce that Downtown Flavortown Myrtle Beach is open,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “This concept has proven successful in high-traffic tourism markets, and Myrtle Beach allows us to bring it to life at an even larger scale. We are creating a destination that brings together dining and entertainment in a way that appeals to both visitors and the local community.”At the center of the concept is a menu featuring many of Fieri’s most recognized dishes, including Trash Can Nachos and the Bacon Mac ‘N’ Cheeseburger, along with a full bar program offering craft cocktails, beer and specialty drinks.“Get ready, Myrtle Beach...it’s go time! If you dig big flavor, scratch-made food and real deal cocktails, come on down, " said Guy Fieri. "We’ve got the whole Flavortown experience for you from the Tiki Bar to bowling to the huge gaming floor, it’s all here. We’re fired up to be part of the Grand Strand community and look forward to seein’ you soon!"The original Pigeon Forge location spans more than 40,000 square feet and features a 300-plus seat restaurant, duckpin bowling and more than 10,000 square feet of arcade and interactive gaming. Its success has established Downtown Flavortown as a leading hybrid of restaurant and entertainment in destination-driven markets.With Myrtle Beach welcoming millions of visitors each year, the new Downtown Flavortown is positioned to become a major draw for the region while also serving as a year-round destination for residents.About FACE Amusement GroupFACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Mirror Maze, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge and Downtown Flavortown Myrtle Beach. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Workrecognition for its company for 2025 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com.

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