Chattanooga, Tennessee Selected as Host for 2027 Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Triathlon

IRONMAN 70.2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IRONMAN Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott IRONMAN Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka IRONMAN Photo Credit: Patrick Smith IRONMAN Photo Credit: Patrick Smith

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IRONMAN Group today announced that Chattanooga, Tennessee has been selected as the host city for the 2027 Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN70.3World Championship triathlon on August 28 and 29, 2027. The IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is the pinnacle event of the middle-distance triathlon calendar. Held annually, the event expects to welcome 7,000 of the very best professional and age-group triathletes who have secured their starting spot at one of the over 120 qualifying events worldwide.Not Just Another RaceWhile Chattanooga regularly hosts IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races, the Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship represents a significantly elevated level of competition on a global scale, which attracts widespread media and broadcast attention. Only athletes who qualify through top performances at races around the world earn the right to compete, creating a championship field that is deeper, more international, and more competitive than a typical event - positioning the race as one of the sport’s most prestigious annual competitions. On the professional side, the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship has found its own niche as a battleground between some of the best Olympic-distance specialists and esteemed IRONMAN athletes.Where Scenic Beauty Meets Championship PedigreeSet along the Tennessee River and framed by the Appalachian foothills, Chattanooga has long been regarded as one of North America’s premier endurance sports destinations. With a decade-long history of hosting both IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events, the city offers a unique combination of scenic racing, experienced event delivery, and strong community support, making it an ideal stage for the world’s top triathletes. Its return as a World Championship host city further strengthens the global rotation model of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, bringing the event back to a proven destination with international appeal.Chattanooga continues to earn national recognition as one of the most welcoming, vibrant, and dynamic destinations in the Southeastern United States. In 2024, the city was named the “Friendliest City in the U.S.” by Condé Nast Traveler as part of its prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards, underscoring the warmth and hospitality visitors consistently experience. As North America’s first National Park City, Chattanooga stands at the forefront of urban sustainability and access to the outdoors, offering unparalleled connections to nature. Its breathtaking landscapes and outdoor lifestyle have earned it repeated honors from Outside Magazine as the “Best Town Ever,” while its growing culinary scene has garnered acclaim from Condé Nast Traveler and recognition in the MICHELIN Guide American South. Together, these accolades highlight Chattanooga as a premier destination where natural beauty, innovation, and Southern hospitality converge.A Five-Year Commitment to a World-Class DestinationThis announcement comes as part of a new five-year agreement that reinforces the Scenic City’s role as a key destination on the global IRONMAN race calendar. The partnership will also include the return of an Experience Oman IRONMAN Pro Series event to Chattanooga in the coming years, further elevating the region’s standing as a premier destination for professional and age-group racing.“Chattanooga has already demonstrated its ability to deliver an exceptional IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship experience,” said Diana Bertsch, Managing Director, IRONMAN North America & World Championship Events. “From its stunningly scenic courses to the overwhelming community engagement, we are thrilled to return in 2027 and once again showcase this iconic destination to a global audience. This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to long-term success and continued growth, including the return of professional racing.”The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga marked a milestone moment in the event’s evolution. It was the first time the championship was contested across two days, attracting approximately 4,500 athletes from 90 countries, regions, and territories, at the time the largest field in event history. The successful execution of a multi-day championship format solidified Chattanooga’s reputation as a world-class host capable of delivering at the highest level.More Than a Race, A Community CatalystSince first hosting an IRONMAN event in 2014, Chattanooga has consistently ranked among the largest and most popular races in the United States, drawing thousands of athletes annually and serving as a recurring stop on the professional racing calendar. The city’s course features a stunning swim in the Tennessee River, rolling bike terrain into northern Georgia, and a scenic, spectator-friendly riverwalk run described by athletes as inviting and competitive.IRONMAN-branded events have proven to be a significant economic driver for Chattanooga, delivering meaningful impact for the host community. In 2025 alone, IRONMAN Chattanooga and IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga generating a combined $26.8 million in total economic impact, underscoring the sustained value of hosting multiple events within the region. This local impact is further amplified when viewed alongside the global success of IRONMAN World Championship events, such as the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain, which delivered the equivalent of $71 million (€61.8 million) in total economic impact with the 2027 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship projected to bring more than $50 million. Together, these figures highlight not only the strong and recurring economic benefits for Chattanooga, but also the scale of opportunity and global visibility that IRONMAN events bring to host destinations worldwide.“The world’s best athletes deserve a world-class destination, and that’s exactly what Chattanooga delivers with endless outdoor adventure and the exceptional hospitality Tennessee is known for,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell. “IRONMAN will bring visitors – and the tax dollars they generate – from around the globe, generate millions in economic impact for local businesses and showcase the experiences that inspire travelers to return to Tennessee again and again.”"We're thrilled that the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is returning to Chattanooga," said Susan Harris, interim CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. "This is an incredible opportunity to share Chattanooga with a global audience, some of whom will become lifelong advocates for our city. What makes Chattanooga special is how our entire community comes together to create and support experiences that keep athletes and visitors coming back."“We are honored that IRONMAN chose our scenic corner of Tennessee to host the Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “These world-class athletes embody the kind of determination and pursuit of excellence we want our community to be known for. We look forward to Hamilton County serving as the stage for this international competition, building on the momentum of Spain selecting Chattanooga as its 2026 World Cup base camp.”“Chattanooga has welcomed IRONMAN participants for over a decade and it’s a key part of our sports landscape,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “IRONMAN brings in top athletes from around the world and showcases our great city to so many. We appreciate IRONMAN for signing up with Chattanooga for another five-year run and this championship will be a further driver of the city's tourism economy.”Race week in 2027 will once again bring a full schedule of events to Chattanooga, including the IRONMAN Village, athlete briefings, community activations, and IRONKIDSraces all supported by thousands of local volunteers and partners.The qualifying cycle for the 2027 Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga will begin on July 5, 2026 with IRONMAN 70.3 Jönköping European Championship, IRONNAN 70.3 Les Sables d’Olonne-Vendée and IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka triathlons. A full list of qualifying events can be found: www.ironman.com/races/im703-world-championship-2027/qualifying-events-2027 For more information about the Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon, please visit www.ironman.com/races/im703-world-championship-2027 . For more information on the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 series of events, visit www.ironman.com For media related inquiries, please email press@ironman.com.###About Chattanooga Tourism Co.Chattanooga Tourism Co. is the official destination marketing organization for Hamilton County, dedicated to sustainably increasing visitation and connecting guests with authentic Chattanooga experiences. The organization strengthens the local economy and enriches the community by establishing Chattanooga as a premier destination for meetings, conventions, sporting events, and leisure travel. Hamilton County welcomes more than 11.1 million visitors annually, who generate an economic impact of $1.8 billion. This visitor spending contributes $186 million in local and state tax revenue, saving each resident household $1,232 in taxes and supporting more than 30,000 jobs. VisitChattanooga.com.About the Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World ChampionshipThe IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series is the world’s premier middle-distance triathlon series culminating in the IRONMAN70.3World Championship. Introduced in 2006 in Clearwater, Florida, the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship has grown in stature and popularity to become an annual test for the world’s elite triathletes. The event moved first to Henderson, Nevada in 2011, where athletes encountered a more challenging terrain and then to Mont-Tremblant, Quebec—its first stop on the new "global rotation" for the race. The event reached European soil for the first time ever in 2015, with Zell am See, Austria, and in 2016, the race moved from the mountains to the beaches of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia for its first stop in Asia-Pacific. In 2017, the race returned to the United States, taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee where it underwent another major change to become a two-day event. In 2018, the event reached the African continent and was hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa. From here, it has continued to be hosted in some of the world’s most inspiring and beautiful destinations, including St. George, Utah; Lahti, Finland; Taupō, New Zealand; and Marbella, Spain. As the event has continued its global rotation, it has brought about some of the most compelling triathlon racing annually thanks to the attraction of Olympic distance specialists to middle- and long-distance triathletes, all competing together to see who reigns supreme. This year, the event returns to Nice, France a community rich in triathlon history and hosting world championship events. Historically, more than 200,000 athletes have participated annually in a series of qualifying races, consisting of over 100 global events. Hosting more than 6,000 athletes from around the world, participants in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon have ranged in age from 18 to 85-plus. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/im703-world-championship About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS, premier running events including the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series and City2Surf, the UTMBWorld Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai’i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about/ironman-group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.