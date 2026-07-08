Country Hitmakers Eric Paslay and Love and Theft to Headline Nashville Dance Fest Labor Day Weekend

Concert Lineup

International Country Dance Festival Returns to Music City Sept. 4-6 Featuring Live Concerts, 70+ Dance Workshops & Thousands of Visitors from Around the Globe

Nashville has always been known as Music City, and we're proud that Nashville Dance Fest is helping establish it as a global destination for country dance.” — Taylor Winston, co-founder of Nashville Dance Fest

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music City will welcome thousands of country dance enthusiasts from around the world Labor Day weekend as Nashville Dance Fest returns Sept. 4-6 with three days of live country music, championship dance competitions, world-class instruction and unforgettable entertainment.Headlined by country hitmakers Eric Paslay and Love and Theft, the international festival has quickly become one of North America's premier country dance events. The festival is also home to the prestigious Honky Tonk World Championships, featuring elite dancers from around the globe competing for world championship titles, in addition to Open and Pro-Am competitions taking place all weekend long.The celebration begins Thursday, Sept. 3, with the official Nashville Dance Fest Launch Party at Category 10 in downtown Nashville beginning at 7 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to meet fellow dancers, enjoy live entertainment and officially kickoff the Labor Day weekend festivities.The festival, hosted at the legendary Nashville Palace and neighboring Scoreboard Bar & Grill, transforms more than 90,000 square feet into an immersive country music and dance experience featuring eight dance floors, an outdoor concert stage, competitions, workshops, vendors and social dancing. Recently recognized by Esquire as one of the top bars in America, The Nashville Palace provides the perfect backdrop for one of the country's fastest-growing dance festivals.Now in its fourth year, Nashville Dance Fest has rapidly become an international destination event, attracting attendees from across the United States as well as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. What began in 2024 has quickly evolved into a bucket-list experience for country dance enthusiasts seeking world-class instruction, live country music and an unmatched sense of community. This year's festival will feature more than 40 of the nation's leading dance instructors, including world champions and award-winning competitors, creating an exceptional experience for dancers of every skill level."Nashville has always been known as Music City, and we're proud that Nashville Dance Fest is helping establish it as a global destination for country dance," said Taylor Winston, co-founder of Nashville Dance Fest. "People arrive here as strangers and leave as lifelong friends. Whether you're stepping onto the dance floor for the first time or competing for a world championship, everyone is welcomed into this incredible community."2026 Concert LineupFriday: Eric Paslay, Browning Snider and Angie KSaturday: Love and Theft, Josiah Siska and Kylie FryeSunday: Kaleb Sanders and MossFestival Highlights-Official Launch Party at Category 10 on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.-Honky Tonk World Championships-More than 70 dance workshops led by nationally recognized instructors-More than 40 championship-caliber dance instructors-Instruction for all skill levels in line dancing, country swing, two-step and partner dancing-Open and Pro-Am competitions featuring cash prizes, trophies and scholarship opportunities-Three nights of live country music concerts-Eight dance floors throughout the festival grounds-Outdoor concert stage-Vendor village featuring western apparel, boots, accessories and handcrafted goods-Food trucks, craft cocktails and lounge areas-Social dancing throughout the weekend-No partner or previous dance experience required﻿Co-founded by Taylor Winston and Adia Nuño, Nashville Dance Fest continues to build on its mission of making country dance accessible, inclusive and community-driven. Together, the duo brings more than 25 years of experience producing nationally recognized dance conventions, competitions and country music events.Whether attendees are experienced competitors or stepping onto a dance floor for the very first time, Nashville Dance Fest offers an unforgettable weekend celebrating country music, movement and connection.Tickets: Tickets, VIP packages, competition registration and the complete weekend schedule are available now at www.NashvilleDanceFest.com Sponsorships: Businesses and organizations still have the opportunity to be part of one of the country's fastest-growing country dance festivals. A limited number of sponsorship packages remain available, offering brands unique opportunities to connect with thousands of passionate country music fans, dancers and visitors from across the United States and around the world through on-site activations, vendor experiences and custom marketing partnerships. For more information, email Taylor@nashvilledancefest.com.﻿2026 Nashville Dance Fest Instructors:Juan Aguirre, Brian Barakauskus, Brianna Bench, George Blick, Jenny Cain, Marie Kelly, Mike Kass, Kenzie Keister, Emily Larsen, Darcy Leasure, Celina Meador, Brittney McGetrick, Kierstyn Moran, Kat Nichols, Amanda Ho, Philip Ongert, Jaden Pfeiffer, Skylar Pritchard, Bree Reynolds, Rich Rossman, Greg Saltzman, David Saylors, Gabe Sebastian, Danya Svir, Travis Swartzlandr, Gabby Tenney, Trevor Thornton, Clay Watt, Madeleine Mae White, Aaron Nuño, Adia Nuño, Megan Anderson, Emily Faye, Francisco Alderete, Morgan Heffernan, Hardwood Hearts, Red Dirt Dancing, 8 Count Country and more.About the Headliners﻿﻿Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Paslay is one of Nashville's most acclaimed hitmakers, celebrating five No. 1 songs as both an artist and songwriter. His songwriting credits include chart-topping hits for artists such as Jake Owen and Keith Urban, including "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and "Wild Hearts." Paslay has earned Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award nominations for both his songwriting and recording career, while continuing to tour and release new music, including his latest EP, Perfect Stranger.Country duo Love and Theft, featuring Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson, has been captivating audiences since 2006 with its signature harmonies and heartfelt songwriting. The duo first broke through with the hit single "Runaway" before earning its first No. 1 single with the platinum-selling "Angel Eyes." Known for blending contemporary country with timeless storytelling, Love and Theft has built a loyal fan base through memorable songs, dynamic live performances and authentic musicianship that continues to resonate with country music audiences.About Nashville Dance Fest & Co-FoundersFounded in 2023 by Adia Nuño and Taylor Winston, Nashville Dance Fest has quickly become one of the fastest-growing country dance festivals in North America. The annual Labor Day weekend event combines live country music, world-class dance instruction, competitions and social dancing into one unforgettable experience for dancers and music lovers of every skill level.The 2026 festival will feature more than 70 workshops taught by nationally recognized instructors, open and Pro-Am competitions, three nights of live country music, eight dance floors, vendors, food trucks and entertainment throughout the weekend. Whether you're learning your first line dance or competing on the national stage, Nashville Dance Fest welcomes everyone.Adia Nuño is a nationally recognized dance educator, entrepreneur, and event producer with more than 15 years of experience in dance instruction, choreography, and professional development. She has built multiple national brands from the ground up and is widely recognized as an instructor coaching expert, helping dance instructors and professionals maximize their confidence, connection, income, and impact.As an owner of KickStart Country, Adia has developed nationally recognized events and education programs that have served thousands of dancers across the world. In addition to founding Nashville Dance Fest, the nation's largest country dance festival, she is the creator of KickStart Instructor Training, the country's leading country dance instructor education program. She also produces The Edge Dance Event, California's premier country dance festival, with a mission to elevate instructors, strengthen community, and create exceptional dance experiences nationwide.Taylor Winston has more than 12 years of experience contributing to the development of communities and events through dance. Initially active in Southern California, Winston played a key role in establishing dance events preceding amphitheater concerts. These gatherings attracted hundreds of participants dancing in parking lots. Subsequently, Winston redirected his focus towards creating the "Dancing with the Thunder" production, aligning with the Country Thunder Music Festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida with tens of thousands of attendees. He then moved to Nashville, TN looking for a new place to call home. After discovering Nashville Palace, he helped management build a strong dance following in the Nashville community.For schedules and more information, visit www.NashvilleDanceFest.com

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