D&G Construction Completes European-Inspired Kitchen Remodel in Boulder

A sleek, European-inspired kitchen remodel in Boulder, CO Boulder Kitchen Project Boulder Kitchen Project

Frameless cabinetry, Cambria quartz, and layered lighting define a design-build kitchen remodel in Boulder, Colorado

Lighting specified at the design stage looks intentional. Retrofitted afterward, it looks like an afterthought. Every element here was resolved on paper before we broke ground.” — Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Co-Founder.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Boulder County, Colorado. has completed a sleek, European-inspired kitchen remodel in Boulder, a project defined by frameless cabinetry, Cambria quartz countertops, and considered lighting details throughout.

The design pairs Euro-style frameless cabinetry with Cambria quartz countertops, while under-cabinet and toe-kick lighting give the space a warm glow day and night. Wide-plank flooring ties the design together with texture and warmth, the kind of detail specified during planning rather than decided on the fly.

The scope included Euro-style frameless cabinetry, Cambria quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, toe-kick lighting, and wide-plank flooring. Every element was designed and specified before construction, then coordinated in-house so the homeowners worked with one accountable team from the first planning conversation through the final walkthrough.

Completed in 2024 over a six-week build with a project investment of $165,000, the remodel reflects the firm’s design-build model: design, permitting, and construction handled under one roof. That structure is what keeps the layout, finishes, and schedule accountable to a single team rather than split across separate parties.

Homeowners in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont can explore kitchen, basement, and whole-home remodel projects at dghomepro.com.



About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Denver and Boulder County, Colorado. The firm delivers whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels for high-budget homeowners across the Denver metro and the six Boulder County markets of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont. Every project combines design, permitting, and construction under one accountable team, with each detail designed, specified, and priced before work begins. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, D&G Construction is licensed and insured in Colorado. Learn more at dghomepro.com.

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