D&G Construction Reports Boulder County Homeowners Prioritize Planning Over Price on Premium Remodels

Best of Houzz Awards Denver Kitchen Project D&G Construction Logo

Firm shares observations from 50+ recent design-build projects on what high-budget homeowners value most.

Homeowners who have been through a difficult project once are not shopping on price the second time. They are shopping on process, and that shift defines the high-budget market” — Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Co-Founder

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Boulder County, Colorado shared findings from 50+ recent custom remodels, pointing to a consistent pattern: high-budget homeowners increasingly weigh planning rigor and accountability above headline price when choosing who builds their project.

Drawn from the firm’s past 24 months of design-build work across Boulder County, the observations include:

- Planning is the deciding factor. Homeowners who had a prior remodel go poorly cited on-the-fly decisions and unclear scope as the cause, and now ask to see the project resolved in full before demolition.

- Budget certainty outranks the lowest bid. Clients consistently prefer a detailed, itemized quote with no allowances over a lower estimate that leaves room for change orders.

- Single-point accountability is a primary draw. The design-build model, where one team owns design, permitting, and construction, removes the finger-pointing homeowners fear most.

- Communication cadence matters. Weekly updates through a project platform reduce the chasing that homeowners report as the leading frustration with prior contractors.

The firm noted that demand for whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels was strongest across Boulder County markets, and that project investment levels have remained consistent with clients prioritizing craftsmanship and design specificity over cost reduction.

Homeowners researching how to plan a premium remodel can find the firm’s planning-first process at dghomepro.com.

About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Denver and Boulder County, Colorado. The firm delivers whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels for high-budget homeowners across the six Boulder County markets of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont. Every project combines design, permitting, and construction under one accountable team, with each detail designed, specified, and priced before work begins. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, D&G Construction is licensed and insured in Colorado. Learn more at dghomepro.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.