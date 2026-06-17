D&G Construction's Denver Kitchen Remodel Centers on a Wall-to-Wall Quartzite Slab and Waterfall Island

A dramatic kitchen transformation in a historic Denver home Denver Kitchen Project D&G Construction Logo

D&G Construction builds a finished custom kitchen inside a Denver home framed out for full-home expansion

Every finish, every trade, every sequence was resolved before demolition started. The client approved every detail before a single wall came down.” — Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Co-Founder.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Denver and Boulder County, Colorado. has completed a custom kitchen remodel in Denver, a project carried out while the surrounding rooms were gutted and framed for a full-home expansion.

The design centers on a quartzite slab backsplash that runs wall to wall, paired with custom walnut-stained cabinetry, a large waterfall island, and an induction cooktop set flush into the surface. The result is a statement kitchen built to carry the home for decades, planned and specified in full before demolition began.

The appliance package includes Bosch double ovens, a built-in dishwasher, and a French door refrigerator flanked by full-height cabinet towers. Floating wood shelves, black-framed windows, and geometric pendant lighting give the space a warm, modern character designed to read as intentional once the rest of the home is complete.

Completed in 2021 over a 10-week build with a project investment of $220,000, the kitchen was delivered by a single accountable team. As a design-build firm, D&G Construction handled design, permitting, and construction in-house, coordinating every trade and sequencing the kitchen against the larger expansion so the homeowners had one point of contact from the first planning conversation through the final walkthrough.

Denver homeowners planning a kitchen, basement, or whole-home remodel can view the project and begin a planning consultation at dghomepro.com.

About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Denver and Boulder County, Colorado. The firm delivers whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels for high-budget homeowners across the six Boulder County markets of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont. Every project combines design, permitting, and construction under one accountable team, with each detail designed, specified, and priced before work begins. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, D&G Construction is licensed and insured in Colorado. Learn more at dghomepro.com.

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