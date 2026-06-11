Monterey Technologies Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

MTI Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

Monterey Technologies is proud to announce that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2.

This was a significant undertaking for our organization” — Gary Loberg

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Technologies is proud to announce that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 , validating the company's dedication to continued compliance with the rigorous cybersecurity requirements established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).As part of the certification process, Monterey Technologies successfully implemented and complied with all applicable NIST Special Publication 800-171 security requirements and then passed an independent assessment conducted by an authorized third-party auditor.After years of discussion across the defense industrial base, CMMC compliance became mandatory in November 2025 for all defense contractors seeking to compete for and maintain government contracts involving controlled unclassified information (CUI). Monterey Technologies proactively invested in its cybersecurity program well ahead of the requirement and has now completed the next critical step by earning CMMC Level 2 certification."This was a significant undertaking for our organization," said Gary Loberg, Director of Business Development at Monterey Technologies. "Cybersecurity is a never-ending challenge, but achieving CMMC Level 2 certification represents a major company milestone and a true competitive advantage for Monterey Technologies in the federal defense sector marketplace. This certification gives our major contracting partners confidence that we have our own house in order, and that they can rely on Monterey Technologies to protect their data and the data of their customers."CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates Monterey Technologies' commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity. The achievement reinforces the company's dedication to supporting government and defense customers with secure, reliable, and compliant solutions.As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, Monterey Technologies remains committed to continuous improvement, ongoing compliance, and the protection of critical information assets across its operations and customer engagements.About Monterey TechnologiesMonterey Technologies is a trusted provider of technology solutions and services supporting government and defense sector customers. The company delivers innovative, secure, and mission-focused solutions that help customers achieve operational excellence while meeting evolving regulatory and cybersecurity requirements.

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