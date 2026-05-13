SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa Named 2026 Allergan Top 500 Award Winner, Top 1% of Aesthetic Practices in the U.S.

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SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa is proud to be named a 2026 Allergan Top 500 Award Winner, in the top 1% of aesthetic providers in the US.

This recognition means everything to us because it represents the trust our patients have in our team every single day.” — Aaron Mierzwiak

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCS Skincare Solutions Elite MediSpa is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 Allergan Top 500 Award Winner, placing the practice in the top 1% of aesthetic providers nationwide.This recognition from Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of BOTOXCosmetic and JUVÉDERM—is reserved for practices that consistently deliver exceptional results, maintain high patient satisfaction, and set the standard in modern aesthetic care.Built on Results, Trust, and ConsistencyFor this team, this award isn’t just about volume; it reflects years of building real relationships with patients and delivering results that feel natural, balanced, and confidence-boosting. “This recognition means everything to us because it represents the trust our patients have in our team every single day,” said a representative of SCS Elite MediSpa. “We’ve always focused on doing things the right way—personalized care, honest recommendations, and results that never look overdone.”Serving Northeast Ohio with Three Convenient LocationsSCS Skincare Solutions Elite MediSpa proudly serves patients across Northeast Ohio with locations in Uniontown, Ohio; Medina, Ohio; Wooster, Ohio. Each location offers the same elevated experience, which combines medical expertise with a welcoming, patient-first environment.Advanced Treatments, Personalized ApproachKnown for its customized treatment plans, SCS Elite MediSpa offers a full range of advanced aesthetic services, including:- BOTOXand dermal fillers- Non-surgical facial rejuvenation and “liquid facelifts”- Body contouring, including CoolSculpting- Microneedling, laser treatments, and medical-grade skincare- IV therapy and wellness servicesEvery treatment is tailored to the individual with thoughtful recommendations designed to enhance natural beauty.What the Allergan Top 500 Award Really MeansOut of tens of thousands of providers across the country, only a small percentage earn a place in the Allergan Top 500. Being included signals a practice that consistently operates at a high level—not just in results, but in safety, technique, and patient care. For SCS Elite Medispa, it’s a milestone but also motivation to keep raising the bar.About SCS Skincare Solutions Elite MedispaSCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa is a physician-directed medical spa specializing in advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. With a focus on natural-looking results and personalized care, the practice has become a trusted destination for patients throughout Northeast Ohio.

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