SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa Named 2026 Allergan Top 500 Award Winner, Top 1% of Aesthetic Practices in the U.S.
SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa is proud to be named a 2026 Allergan Top 500 Award Winner, in the top 1% of aesthetic providers in the US.
This recognition from Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic and JUVÉDERM®—is reserved for practices that consistently deliver exceptional results, maintain high patient satisfaction, and set the standard in modern aesthetic care.
Built on Results, Trust, and Consistency
For this team, this award isn’t just about volume; it reflects years of building real relationships with patients and delivering results that feel natural, balanced, and confidence-boosting. “This recognition means everything to us because it represents the trust our patients have in our team every single day,” said a representative of SCS Elite MediSpa. “We’ve always focused on doing things the right way—personalized care, honest recommendations, and results that never look overdone.”
Serving Northeast Ohio with Three Convenient Locations
SCS Skincare Solutions Elite MediSpa proudly serves patients across Northeast Ohio with locations in Uniontown, Ohio; Medina, Ohio; Wooster, Ohio. Each location offers the same elevated experience, which combines medical expertise with a welcoming, patient-first environment.
Advanced Treatments, Personalized Approach
Known for its customized treatment plans, SCS Elite MediSpa offers a full range of advanced aesthetic services, including:
- BOTOX® and dermal fillers
- Non-surgical facial rejuvenation and “liquid facelifts”
- Body contouring, including CoolSculpting®
- Microneedling, laser treatments, and medical-grade skincare
- IV therapy and wellness services
Every treatment is tailored to the individual with thoughtful recommendations designed to enhance natural beauty.
What the Allergan Top 500 Award Really Means
Out of tens of thousands of providers across the country, only a small percentage earn a place in the Allergan Top 500. Being included signals a practice that consistently operates at a high level—not just in results, but in safety, technique, and patient care. For SCS Elite Medispa, it’s a milestone but also motivation to keep raising the bar.
About SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa
SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa is a physician-directed medical spa specializing in advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. With a focus on natural-looking results and personalized care, the practice has become a trusted destination for patients throughout Northeast Ohio.
Aaron Mierzwiak
SCS Skincare Solutions Elite Medispa
+1 330-933-6493
email us here
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