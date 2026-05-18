Nowlan Injury Law Announces Expansion into Madison, Wisconsin

The team at Nowlan Injury Law as the firm announces the opening of its new Madison office serving clients throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin. Attorney Evan Tenebruso and Attorney Steve Caya of Nowlan Injury Law as the firm announces the opening of its new Madison office serving Dane County and southern Wisconsin. The Nowlan Injury Law announces the opening of its new Madison office serving clients throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin.

Nowlan Injury Law expands its long-standing presence in Dane County with a new Madison office offering personalized, strategic legal representation.

We’re proud to continue supporting clients throughout Dane County with experienced legal guidance, direct communication, and a personalized approach to every case.” — Attorney Evan Tenebruso

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nowlan Injury Law is proud to announce its expansion into Madison, Wisconsin, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s decades-long commitment to serving clients throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin while continuing to support individuals and families navigating serious injury and accident cases.The expansion allows the firm to more directly serve clients throughout Dane County and surrounding communities with strategic, client-focused representation in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, and other complex personal injury matters. The firm’s new Madison office is located at 2009 W Beltline Hwy Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.Known for its trial experience, personalized approach, and background in insurance defense, Nowlan Injury Law has built a reputation for helping injured Wisconsinites navigate complex claims with clarity, strategy, and strong advocacy. The firm’s experience handling cases from both sides of the insurance industry gives clients valuable insight into how claims are evaluated, negotiated, and defended.“Nowlan Injury Law has proudly represented clients throughout Madison and Dane County for many years, and opening this office is an exciting opportunity to deepen those relationships and better serve our community,” said Attorney Evan Tenebruso of Nowlan Injury Law. “We’re proud to continue supporting clients throughout Dane County with experienced legal guidance, direct communication, and a personalized approach to every case.”As part of the expansion, Nowlan Injury Law has also joined the Madison business community through membership with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce , reinforcing the firm’s long-term investment in the region and dedication to building relationships within the local community.While the firm continues to grow, its approach remains rooted in personalized representation, direct attorney communication, and preparing every case with the attention and strategy it deserves. The Madison office will serve as an additional resource for clients seeking experienced legal guidance following life-changing injuries and accidents.“For decades, our firm has represented clients throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin,” the firm shared. “Establishing a Madison office is a natural next step in better serving the community with accessible, personalized legal support close to home and more directly supporting the people and communities we’ve proudly served for years.”Individuals seeking more information about the Madison office or personal injury representation can visit the firm’s Madison landing page here: Madison Injury Lawyer Services About Nowlan Injury LawNowlan Injury Law is a Wisconsin-based personal injury law firm representing clients in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, construction accidents, and other serious injury cases. The firm serves clients throughout southern Wisconsin, including Madison, Janesville, Beloit, Sun Prairie, and surrounding communities. Known for its strategic, client-centered approach and trial experience, the firm is committed to helping injured individuals protect their future and pursue the compensation they deserve.

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