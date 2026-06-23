Nexaro Robots Now Integrated into FieldBots Fleet Management

Nexaro is now on FieldBots

Nexaro vacuum robots NR 1500 and NR 1700 are now integrated into FieldBots' manufacturer-independent fleet management – incl. ROI and ESG analytics.

Operators of larger robot fleets with equipment from different manufacturers in particular depend on unified dashboards and meaningful analytics.” — Dr. Henning Hayn, Managing Director Nexaro GmbH

MARBACH AM NECKAR, GERMANY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two German innovation drivers in cleaning robotics are joining forces: the high-performance vacuum robots from Wuppertal-based Nexaro GmbH now transmit, at the customer's request, their operating and performance data to the manufacturer-independent fleet management platform of FieldBots GmbH , based in Marbach am Neckar.Alexander Feil, Managing Director of FieldBots GmbH, welcomes the collaboration: "With the Nexaro NR 1500 and Nexaro NR 1700, Nexaro has created an extremely exciting product portfolio. Integrating these compact robots into our manufacturer-independent fleet management platform was a high priority for us. Our data shows rapid growth particularly in the microbots segment – which is why we offer our users the broadest hardware support in this segment as well."Dr. Henning Hayn, Managing Director of Nexaro GmbH, adds: "Our customers appreciate that we take their requirements seriously and offer practical solutions without technological dead ends. Operators of larger robot fleets with equipment from different manufacturers in particular depend on unified dashboards and meaningful analytics. That is why we are delighted about the partnership with FieldBots GmbH."In addition to comprehensive statistics on performance and operating data as well as an integrated ticketing system, Nexaro users benefit in particular from the Intelligence features of FieldBots. These include, among others, live calculation of return on investment (ROI), ESG reporting, and features that help users get maximum utilization out of their diverse fleets. The Level 1 integration of Nexaro robots is available to all FieldBots users effective immediately.About FieldBotsFieldBots is the leading platform for managing autonomous cleaning robots, currently supporting 13 manufacturers and 39 models. Operators can control their robot models centrally, document cleaning results, and optimize their fleets based on data. In addition to an integrated ticketing system and automated notifications, FieldBots Intelligence analyzes operating and sensor data during live robot operation, places it in context, and turns it into concrete recommendations for operational and technical teams.About NexaroNexaro is an internationally active start-up from Wuppertal and part of the Vorwerk Group, which has stood for the highest quality since 1883 – today a globally active group with €3.6 billion in revenue and 7,929 employees in more than 60 countries (as of the 2025 annual report). As an independent company within the Vorwerk Group, Nexaro benefits on the one hand from mutual knowledge and technology transfer, while on the other hand having the freedom needed to develop its business model and become a driving force in the cleaning industry with its innovative Nexaro Cobotic approach. In recent years, Nexaro has established numerous long-term partnerships at the international level – the Wuppertal-based technology company is now represented in more than 25 European countries. Intensive research and development work as well as collaboration with leading companies in the industry have enabled the development of the autonomous vacuum robots Nexaro NR 1500 and Nexaro NR 1700 and the associated software solution Nexaro HUB. In addition to its focus on the highest quality, Nexaro places further emphasis on product and data security as well as cyber security.

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