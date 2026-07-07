FieldBots und PHILON Service Robotics AG kooperieren, um Roboterflotten im DACH-Raum effizient, daten- und sicherheitskonform zu skalieren.

FieldBots and PHILON announce a partnership to scale large robot fleets across the DACH region efficiently, securely, and data-compliant.

Our customers expect fleets that work reliably. With FieldBots, our projects gain a central control and data infrastructure that lets us run even large rollouts transparently and safely.” — Martin Haubensack, CTO of PHILON Service Robotics AG

MARBACH AM NECKAR, GERMANY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FieldBots GmbH , the leading manufacturer-independent platform for fleet management of autonomous cleaning and service robots, and PHILON Service Robotics AG , one of Europe's most successful Gausium distributors and robotics integrators, today announced their upcoming collaboration. The partnership aims to help fleet operators across the DACH region scale large robot fleets efficiently while ensuring data security and compliance.PHILON has established itself as one of the most sought-after service and sales partners for facility management robotics in German-speaking countries, with projects such as the rollout of more than 200 Gausium Phanta robots across drugstore chain ROSSMANN's branches. FieldBots, for its part, operates a cross-manufacturer fleet management platform that allows robots from 14 different manufacturers to be centrally controlled, documented, and optimized based on data.Together, the partners aim to enable the next stage of growth in service robotics. A key focus is the integration of robotics into existing building infrastructure. For example, the two companies are already working together at the Hotel Competence Center on door and elevator integration that will allow robots to autonomously move between floors, significantly expanding their use in multi-story buildings.Alexander Feil, Managing Director of FieldBots GmbH, on the collaboration: "PHILON is one of the pioneers who successfully brought service robotics to scale in Europe. That's exactly where we come in: when fleets grow from dozens to hundreds of robots, professional, manufacturer-independent fleet management becomes decisive for cost-efficiency and safety. With PHILON, we combine a far-reaching sales network and comprehensive service with a platform built precisely for this kind of growth."Martin Haubensack, CTO of PHILON Service Robotics AG, adds: "Our customers today expect more than individual robots – they expect fleets that work reliably. With FieldBots, our projects gain a central control and data infrastructure that lets us run even large rollouts transparently and safely. The joint door and elevator integration at the Hotel Competence Center is a first concrete example of how consistently we are advancing this partnership technically."About the PHILON Competence Center for Service RoboticsThe PHILON Competence Center for Service Robotics, based in Stuttgart, supports companies in planning, integrating, and operating autonomous cleaning and service robots. As columbus's cross-manufacturer competence center, PHILON brings together extensive robotics expertise, technical know-how, and best practices from real-world applications. This results in tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing processes as well as building and IT infrastructure. Its portfolio includes autonomous cleaning systems from Gausium as well as robots from Peppermint Robotics, which it distributes exclusively across Europe. PHILON is part of the long-established Staehle Group.About FieldBotsFieldBots is the leading platform for managing autonomous cleaning robots and currently supports 14 manufacturers and 43 models. Operators can centrally control robot models, document cleaning results, and optimize their fleets based on data. In addition to integrated ticketing and automated notifications, FieldBots Intelligence continuously analyzes operational and sensor data during live robot operation, contextualizes it, and translates it into concrete recommendations for operational and technical teams.

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