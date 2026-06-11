ELM MicroGrid Adds Curtis Power Solutions, Expanding Access Across the Southeast

ELM MicroGrid partners with Curtis Power Solutions to expand access to resilient energy storage and microgrid technologies across the Southeast.

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELM MicroGrid, a leader in battery energy storage and intelligent energy management solutions, is pleased to announce that Curtis Power Solutions has officially joined its dealer network. This partnership strengthens ELM MicroGrid’s ability to deliver resilient, scalable energy solutions to commercial, industrial, utility, and critical infrastructure customers across the Southeast region.

Through this partnership, Curtis Power Solutions will offer ELM MicroGrid’s advanced battery energy storage systems and FieldSight intelligent controls platform as part of its comprehensive power generation and energy resilience portfolio. Together, the companies will provide customers with innovative microgrid solutions designed to improve reliability, optimize energy usage, and support sustainability initiatives.

“Curtis Power Solutions is proud to partner with ELM MicroGrid as we expand our portfolio of resilient energy solutions. This partnership adds important depth to our offering by combining our power generation expertise with ELM’s battery storage and microgrid capabilities. Together, we see a strong opportunity to support customers who are navigating reliability challenges, bridging power requirements, and the evolving demands of energy deployment.” Joshua Falcone - SVP, Sales & Integration

The addition of Curtis Power Solutions to the ELM MicroGrid dealer network reflects both companies shared commitment to helping customers navigate the evolving energy landscape with dependable and future-ready solutions. ELM MicroGrid’s technology enables seamless integration of renewable energy resources, backup power systems, and utility infrastructure to enhance grid reliability and energy independence.

“We are excited to welcome Curtis Power Solutions to the ELM MicroGrid dealer network,” said Aron Bowman, President of ELM MicroGrid. “Curtis Power has built a strong reputation for delivering dependable power solutions and exceptional customer support. Their expertise and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding access to resilient and sustainable energy technologies.”

The partnership is expected to accelerate growth opportunities for both companies while expanding access to advanced microgrid and energy storage technologies throughout key markets.

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Curtis Power Solutions, a subsidiary of Indel Power Group, is a leading provider of power generation equipment, service, parts, rentals, and integrated power solutions. The company supports mission-critical, commercial, industrial, government, healthcare, data center, and infrastructure customers with standby and prime power solutions, generator systems, switchgear, transfer switches, rental power, field service, and lifecycle support. Curtis Power Solutions is focused on delivering reliable power solutions that help customers maintain uptime, improve resiliency, and meet evolving energy needs.

ELM MicroGrid delivers integrated, forward-thinking energy solutions designed to support resilient, reliable, and efficient power systems. ELM MicroGrid’s Made-in-America, FEOC domestic-compliant solutions are purpose-built to meet evolving regulatory requirements and include advanced microgrid and control technologies—such as ELM FieldSight™, our intelligent controller platform—that seamlessly integrate energy storage and distributed energy resources. With more than 350 deployments across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and beyond, ELM brings proven experience and reliability to complex energy environments.

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