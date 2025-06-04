ELM MicroGrid Powers Award-Winning Project for Disney at 2025 CREF Ceremony

Photo by Marc Lapota, Solar Island Energy

ELM MicroGrid helps power Disney’s award-winning solar microgrid at Lookout Cay, cutting diesel use by 90% and earning 2025 CREF Microgrid of the Year.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahamas Energy and Solar Supplies and Solar Island Energy, long-time partners of ELM MicroGrid, have once again received the prestigious Microgrid of the Year award—this time for their innovative solar microgrid project at Disney Cruise Lines’ Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. This marks the fourth time ELM and Solar Island Energy have earned this top honor at the CREF Caribbean Industry Awards, underscoring their continued leadership in renewable energy and distributed power solutions across the region.

The award-winning project was developed for Disney Cruise Lines and consists of three solar-powered microgrids at the Disney Lookout Cay destination at Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera, Bahamas. The main microgrid features 3.2 MW of photovoltaic (PV) generation paired with a 5.2 MWh ELM Battery Energy Storage System and a proprietary ELM FieldSight controller. It also incorporates a 2 MWh-equivalent chilled-water storage system powered by ice—further boosting efficiency. Two smaller, secondary microgrids serve the resort’s outlying areas with near-total reliance on solar energy.

Thanks to this innovative system, the primary site now sources approximately 90% of its annual electricity from solar, serving 3–5 cruise ships each week. The result: a 90% reduction in diesel fuel consumption, emissions, and noise. Operational costs and maintenance burdens have also been slashed—oil changes are now required every two months instead of every five days, and generator overhauls are projected every 15–20 years instead of every two.

The broader environmental impact is equally impressive. This system eliminates over 4,200 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year—equivalent to removing 9 million car miles or nearly 2,000 tons of coal annually. In terms of carbon absorption, it’s like adding nearly 2,000 acres of hardwood forest.

This clean energy transition also brings powerful economic benefits to the Bahamas by reducing the need to import petroleum, keeping more national currency within the local economy.

Aron Bowman, President of ELM MicroGrid and ELM Solar, celebrated the win, saying:

“This project is a milestone for clean energy in the Caribbean—and a testament to the power of strong partnerships. Bahamas Energy and Solar Island Energy has been a trusted ally of ELM since 2016, and their dedication to quality and innovation shines through in every project. We’re honored to support Disney’s leadership in sustainability and proud to have contributed to a solution that benefits both the environment and the region.”

Marc Lopata, PE, Principal Engineer and President of Solar Island Energy, added:

“This is the largest privately owned solar microgrid in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. It proves that clean energy systems can deliver strong financial returns while doing good for the planet. Projects like these are pushing microgrids into the mainstream—and we’re just getting started.”

The project team included Solar Island Energy as the Owner’s Agent, Azimuth Energy as the engineer and commissioning partner, and Bahamas Energy and Solar Supplies as the construction lead.

