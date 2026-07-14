THE TWENTY FIVE AND ELM MICROGRID PARTNER TO POWER THE FUTURE OF COASTAL TRAVEL

CLEAN ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE WILL SUPPORT THE NEXT GENERATION OF SEAGLIDER OPERATIONS ACROSS PREMIER COASTAL DESTINATIONS

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Twenty Five, a membership-based travel platform powered by REGENT all-electric Seagliders, and ELM MicroGrid, a leader in advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), microgrid controls, and resilient energy infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to power the terminal infrastructure behind the next generation of premium waterfront travel.

The Twenty Five is REGENT's launch partner for operations in the Northeast and Southeast United States, anchored by a purchase order for up to 60 vessels and a mobility network spanning multiple high-value regions. The all-electric Seaglider travels just above the water's surface at speeds of up to 180 mph, departing and arriving directly from the waterfront with zero direct emissions. Members move between premier coastal destinations, with none of the friction of traditional air or ground travel.

ELM MicroGrid brings scalable Battery Energy Storage Systems ranging from commercial to utility-scale deployments, with integrated monitoring and control capabilities designed to improve reliability, resiliency, and operational efficiency. Its proprietary FieldSight™ platform delivers intelligent real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and seamless integration across distributed energy assets. Together, the two companies are building the clean energy foundation this network requires from the ground up.

"The transition to electric mobility along coastal corridors depends entirely on the energy infrastructure built to support it. The Twenty Five is developing something genuinely new in coastal travel, and ensuring that the terminals and charging systems behind it are as reliable and resilient as the vessels themselves is exactly the kind of challenge we are built for. We are proud to be part of this from the ground up," said Lee C. Graves Founder and Chairman of ELM Microgrid.

Neill Etheridge, founder of The Twenty Five, adds, "Coastal travel is entering a new era, and the energy infrastructure behind it needs to match the ambition of the experience above it. Partnering with ELM MicroGrid gives The Twenty Five the foundation to deliver on everything we have envisioned for our members and the communities we connect. Clean, resilient power at the terminal level is central to that vision, and we are proud to be building it with a team that shares our standards from day one."

About ELM MicroGrid

ELM MicroGrid delivers advanced energy solutions designed to improve reliability, resiliency, and sustainability for businesses, utilities, and communities. The company’s scalable Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), microgrid technologies, and proprietary ELM FieldSight™ controller platform provide intelligent energy management and distributed energy resource optimization across a wide range of applications.

About The Twenty Five

The Twenty Five unlocks a new era of luxury coastal travel, where innovative technology creates seamless connections between the places members love most. Powered by a global fleet of REGENT electric Seagliders with unique float, foil, and fly engineering, members move effortlessly between their favorite destinations in comfort and safety. Whether it is breakfast in Manhattan and being back in the Hamptons in under an hour, or lunch in Miami followed by boarding your yacht in the Caribbean soon after, The Twenty Five transforms time saved into time well lived.

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