TuxCare Releases Endless Lifecycle Support for Debian 11

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced general availability of its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) services for Debian 11 that is scheduled to no longer be supported through Debian’s Long Term Support team as of August 31, 2026.Debian 11, codenamed "Bullseye," was released in 2021 and remains a popular operating system, serving as the foundation for countless business-critical workloads worldwide. Known for its stability and reliability, it's the upstream source for many other popular Linux distributions and software platforms, making it a pillar of IT infrastructure.As organizations increasingly prioritize continuity and risk reduction, many continue running Debian 11 in production environments long after official support ends. Upgrading mission-critical systems, however, can be a lengthy and complex undertaking involving application validation, dependency testing, regulatory considerations, and infrastructure planning.TuxCare's ELS for Debian 11 helps organizations bridge that gap by delivering ongoing security patches for vulnerabilities discovered after Debian 11 reaches end of life, enabling businesses to maintain secure operations while upgrading on their own timelines.To learn more about TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support for Debian 11, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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