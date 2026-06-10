James Moore Announces DAPORA for Manufacturing

DAPORA for Manufacturing helps companies understand what’s happening on the production floor in real time.” — Mike Sibley

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Moore & Company is proud to formally announce DAPORA for Manufacturing, the firm’s platform to provide better data visibility and insights for manufacturing companies.

Developed by the firm’s James Moore Digital division, DAPORA for Manufacturing gives manufacturers real-time operational visibility. It brings together data from multiple sources and presents it in clear, intuitive dashboards to allow for smarter, more insightful decision-making.

The platform is especially robust when used in conjunction with James Moore’s manufacturing fractional CFO services, which provide the financial insight and strategic guidance to turn decisions into measurable business results.

“Manufacturers perform best when operational data and financial strategy work together,” said Mike Sibley, CPA, partner and leader of James Moore’s Manufacturing Services Team. “DAPORA for Manufacturing helps companies understand what’s happening on the production floor in real time, while our fractional CFO services help translate that information into stronger cash flow, improved profitability and long-term growth.”

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions and wealth management. James Moore’s team comprises seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

Stacy Dreher

Chief Growth Officer

5931 NW 1st Place

Gainesville, FL 32607

(352) 378-1331

Stacy.Dreher@jmco.com

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