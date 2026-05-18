TakeOne Broadcast Solutions Named Authorized Sony Cinema Line Dealer at NAB

We couldn’t be more excited to now be offering true cinema hardware from one of the most trusted and respected brands in the industry, Sony. ” — Chad Hall, CEO, United Production Services

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Production Services, doing business as TakeOne Broadcast Solutions (takeone.tv), announced today at NAB that it has been named an authorized Sony dealer for the Sony Cinema Line.

This marks an important milestone for TakeOne, which has offered Sony broadcast solutions for years. With this authorization, TakeOne now expands its ability to offer customers access to more of Sony’s imaging lineup as cinematic tools and workflows continue to gain traction across today’s production landscape.

“We couldn’t be more excited to now be offering true cinema hardware from one of the most trusted and respected brands in the industry, Sony. Through this partnership, we are now the sole Sony cinema provider in the Southeast and are looking forward to directly working with and supporting our regional owner/operators, production studios, and rental houses here in our region and beyond.”

--- Chad Hall, CEO, United Production Services

Known for its technical depth, practical approach, and long-term client relationships, TakeOne works closely with customers to understand their goals and help them choose the right tools for the job. Whether the need is a single camera purchase or part of a larger production strategy, the focus remains the same: clear guidance, honest communication, and solutions aligned with real-world production needs.

The new authorization strengthens TakeOne’s ability to serve customers across a wide range of production environments, including broadcast, live production, corporate, worship, and cinematic applications.

TakeOne expects strong interest in several key Sony systems, including the VENICE 2, BURANO, and FR7.

Sony’s VENICE 2 is the company’s flagship full-frame digital cinema camera, built for high-end feature films, premium episodic television, and large-format commercial production. With interchangeable sensor blocks and exceptional dynamic range, it delivers the performance and flexibility demanded by top-tier productions.

The BURANO brings much of that same imaging heritage into a more compact and production-friendly form factor. With internal X-OCN (eXtended tonal range Original Camera Negative) recording, electronic variable ND (neutral density), and advanced autofocus, it offers a strong balance of cinematic image quality and operational versatility.

TakeOne has also seen growing interest in the FR7, Sony’s full-frame PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera, which combines cinema-grade imaging with remote operation. With E-mount lens compatibility, advanced autofocus, and flexible deployment options, the FR7 continues to attract attention from teams looking to expand creative flexibility across multiple production contexts.Rounding out the expanded offering for broadcast and live production customers are Sony’s HDC-F5500 and HDC-F5500V system cameras. The HDC-F5500 delivers 4K and HDR (high dynamic range) performance with Super 35 imaging, high frame rate capability, and full compatibility with Sony’s broadcast ecosystem. The HDC-F5500V, the PL mount version, extends that capability into cinema glass, allowing productions to achieve a more cinematic look while maintaining traditional broadcast shading, CCU control, and multi-camera synchronization.

By adding the Sony Cinema Line to its offering, TakeOne builds on an established Sony foundation while giving customers broader access to tools that align with how production continues to evolve.

About TakeOne Broadcast Solutions

TakeOne Broadcast Solutions, a division of United Production Services, works alongside clients to design and deliver systems for broadcast, live production, and cinematic environments. From early planning through final deployment, TakeOne focuses on building solutions that are both technically sound and aligned with each client’s goals. With a background spanning live television, corporate production, and multi-site systems, the team brings a practical, relationship-driven approach to every project. For more information about TakeOne Broadcast Solutions’ control room design and integration services, visit www.takeone.tv or call 1-877-81-TAKE1.

Media Contact

Patrick Thompson

Project Manager, TakeOne Broadcast Solutions

mail@takeone.tv | 877-815-8251

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