True Wealth Design Strengthens Central Ohio Presence Following Recent Acquisitions in Newark and Gahanna

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Wealth Design, an Ohio-based, SEC-registered investment advisory firm, today announced a significant expansion of its Central Ohio footprint following the recent completion of two strategic acquisitions: Welsh Hills Financial in Newark and Anderson Tax & Consulting in Gahanna. Together, these transactions further True Wealth Design’s reputation as a growing, full-service wealth, tax, and advisory firm serving clients across the Columbus metro area.

Welsh Hills Financial, founded in 1994 by Elizabeth Caldwell, CFP®, has served individuals and families throughout Central Ohio for more than three decades from its Newark office. Caldwell and longtime team member Mary Ann Dwyer remain actively involved through 2026, working alongside True Wealth Design to support client relationships and ensure continuity as the firm expands its local presence.

Audrey Petrus, CFP®, an experienced Wealth Advisor who joined True Wealth Design after a similar succession transition in 2022, will become the Primary Advisor for former Welsh Hills Financial clients. She will be supported by True Wealth Design’s collaborative teams across Wealth, Investments, Operations, and Tax & Accounting, providing coordinated, comprehensive service.

Anderson Tax & Consulting, led by Steve Anderson, CPA, also now operates as part of True Wealth Design. Anderson and his team continue to serve clients from their Gahanna office, bringing expanded tax and accounting capabilities to individuals and businesses across the Columbus region.

“These two integrations mark a major step forward for True Wealth Design in Central Ohio,” said Kevin Kroskey, CFP®, Founder and CEO of True Wealth Design. “With strong teams in Newark and Gahanna, we are now able to serve clients across the Columbus market with a fully integrated approach to financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, business advisory solutions, and more. As we look ahead, this expansion puts us in an exceptional position to support families, professionals, and business owners throughout the region.”

Headquartered in Akron, OH, and with seven offices spanning Ohio plus others in Pennsylvania and Florida, True Wealth Design offers clients access to a broader team of financial advisors, investment professionals, and tax specialists working together in a coordinated model. Clients continue working with the same advisors and tax professionals they know, while benefiting from expanded planning tools, deeper technical expertise, and a larger support platform.

“Our focus is on building something that lasts,” Kroskey added. “We are investing in Central Ohio because we believe this market deserves a modern, integrated advisory firm that can handle everything from personal wealth planning to complex tax and business decisions. These two firms coupled with our existing expertise and infrastructure give us the foundation to do that at scale.”

About True Wealth Design

True Wealth Design is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Akron, Ohio, providing integrated financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, and business advisory services. The firm has delivered wealth management services since 2007 and tax services since 2011 and employs approximately 29 professionals, nearly half of whom hold CFP®, CFA®, or CPA credentials.

True Wealth Design has been recognized as a Crain’s Cleveland Fast 50 company and named to both Newsweek’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 and USA Today’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025. The firm’s tax and accounting division in 2026 will serve more than 450 business owners and prepare over 2,000 tax returns.

For more information, visit www.TrueWealthDesign.com.

