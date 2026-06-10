The Pickled Beet Announces World-Class Catering for a World-Class Event

The Award-Winning Chef Services Company Offers Their Elevated Menu and Offerings During the World Cup in Miami

We’re big soccer fans. We couldn’t be more excited for the World Cup here in Miami and to offer our gourmet 100 percent organic chef meals and snacks to fans.” — Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, will offer their catering services during The FIFA World Cup ‘26 in Miami. The city is hosting seven matches at Hard Rock Stadium (renamed Miami Stadium for the tournament) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup including four group-stage games, 32 matches on July 3rd, a quarterfinal on July 11th, and the Bronze Final on July 18th.

The Pickled Beet will offer their World Cup catering services to fans – both local and visitors. Every menu item is carefully crafted by professional chefs sourcing only the freshest local organic ingredients, conveniently packaged, and delivered to soccer fans for their viewing parties at home, a Vrbo, or hotel. Options include a taste of what South Florida has to offer including fresh, wild caught fish, vibrant organic soups and salads, and bright citrus flavors with plenty of options for breakfast, lunch and snacks, and fine-dining meals to enjoy at home to avoid restaurant waits and dinner crowds.

All menu items can be prepared to accommodate dietary preferences and allergies. In addition, The Pickled Beet offers customized private aviation catering for those who travel via private jets.

“We’re big soccer fans,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “We couldn’t be more excited for the World Cup here in Miami and to offer our gourmet 100 percent organic chef meals and snacks to fans.”

Menu items include boards and bites, such as the Everything Board with artisanal cured meats, cheeses, dips, dried fruits, house-made pickled vegetables, assorted chocolates, nuts, and multi-grain crackers, and small bites and starters like the Key West Shrimp Cocktail with chilled shrimp paired with a house-made horseradish cocktail sauce and fresh lemon wedges. Dinners feature options such as the Mojo Marinated Lechon Asado, a classic Cuban-style roasted pork served with black beans, jasmine rice, and a tossed salad, and the Grass-Fed Filet Mignon with Marsala caramelized onions, cheesy scalloped potatoes, and a crisp Caesar salad. Of course there are lots of sweet ending options as well, like Decadent Chocolate Brownies - freshly baked to order and available by the dozen.

For a full menu and more information, visit: https://thepickledbeet.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/The-Pickled-Beet-Miami-FIFA-World-Cup-Catering-Menu-Final.pdf

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About The Pickled Beet:

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet is an award-winning culinary services company in South Florida delivering 100% personalized, organic meals directly to homes, offices, and private jets. Guided by a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, the company operates a dedicated, Celiac-safe commercial kitchen specializing in tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating severe food allergies, medical conditions, and strict dietary protocols. For over 20 years, The Pickled Beet’s masterful fine-dining chefs have combined 5-star restaurant quality with personalized nutrition to help clients heal, stay healthy, and save time. Learn more at thepickledbeet.com.

Service area includes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.



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