Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1782

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Resolution 332 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GEBHARD, STEFANO, VOGEL Short Title A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the cost to the Commonwealth associated with the defrayal of health insurance benefit mandates under the Affordable Care Act. Memo Subject LBFC Study on the Budgetary Impact of Defrayal for State-Based Health Insurance Mandates Actions 1782 Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, June 5, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:27 AM

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