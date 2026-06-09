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Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1782

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Resolution 332

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GEBHARD, STEFANO, VOGEL

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the cost to the Commonwealth associated with the defrayal of health insurance benefit mandates under the Affordable Care Act.

Memo Subject

LBFC Study on the Budgetary Impact of Defrayal for State-Based Health Insurance Mandates

Actions

1782 Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, June 5, 2026
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:27 AM

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Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1782

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