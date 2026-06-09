Senate Bill 1373 Printer's Number 1788
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1373
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, GEBHARD, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in fraud and abuse control, further providing for definitions and for restrictions on provider charges and payments and providing for claim submissions.
Memo Subject
Improving Program Integrity in Taxpayer Funded Healthcare
Actions
|1788
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 8, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:26 AM
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