Senate Bill 1373 Printer's Number 1788

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1373 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, GEBHARD, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in fraud and abuse control, further providing for definitions and for restrictions on provider charges and payments and providing for claim submissions. Memo Subject Improving Program Integrity in Taxpayer Funded Healthcare Actions 1788 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 8, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:26 AM

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