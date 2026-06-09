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Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1787

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1372

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, GEBHARD, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, J. WARD, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to supervision, providing for annual report.

Memo Subject

Improving Oversight and Reporting of Publicly Funded Child Care

Actions

1787 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 8, 2026
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1787

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