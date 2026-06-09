Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1787
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1372
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, GEBHARD, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, J. WARD, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to supervision, providing for annual report.
Memo Subject
Improving Oversight and Reporting of Publicly Funded Child Care
Actions
|1787
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 8, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
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