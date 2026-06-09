Senate Bill 1369 Printer's Number 1775
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1369
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC, PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in children and youth, providing for screening requirements.
Memo Subject
Human Trafficking Screening of Delinquent Children
Actions
|1775
|Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, June 5, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.