Senate Bill 1369 Printer's Number 1775

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1369 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC, PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in children and youth, providing for screening requirements. Memo Subject Human Trafficking Screening of Delinquent Children Actions 1775 Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, June 5, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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