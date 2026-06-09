House Bill 1600 Printer's Number 1944

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 482, 1369 and 1376; and House Bill No. 1600) (to consider Senate Bills No. 482, 1369 and 1376; and House Bill No. 1600) (to consider Senate Bill No. 482; House Bill No. 1600)| C A N C E L L E D (to consider Senate Bill No. 482; House Bill No. 1600)| C A N C E L L E D Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee. Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

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