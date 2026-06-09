Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 792 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, PISCIOTTANO, MILLER, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in research and development tax credit, further providing for definitions, for credit for research and development expenses and for limitation on credits. Memo Subject Increasing the Research and Development Tax Credit Actions 0903 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 6, 2025 1803 Reported as amended, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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