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Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 792

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, PISCIOTTANO, MILLER, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in research and development tax credit, further providing for definitions, for credit for research and development expenses and for limitation on credits.

Memo Subject

Increasing the Research and Development Tax Credit

Actions

0903 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 6, 2025
1803 Reported as amended, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1803

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