Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1803
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 792
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, PISCIOTTANO, MILLER, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in research and development tax credit, further providing for definitions, for credit for research and development expenses and for limitation on credits.
Memo Subject
Increasing the Research and Development Tax Credit
Actions
|0903
|Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 6, 2025
|1803
|Reported as amended, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
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