Senate Bill 720 Printer's Number 1806

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 720 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GEBHARD, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school health services, providing for initial vision examination. Memo Subject Increasing the Effectiveness of Student Vision Examinations Actions 0733 Referred to EDUCATION, May 2, 2025 1802 Reported as amended, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 1806 Corrective Reprint, Printer's No. 1806, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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