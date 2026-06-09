Senate Bill 720 Printer's Number 1806
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 720
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GEBHARD, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school health services, providing for initial vision examination.
Memo Subject
Increasing the Effectiveness of Student Vision Examinations
Actions
|0733
|Referred to EDUCATION, May 2, 2025
|1802
|Reported as amended, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
|1806
|Corrective Reprint, Printer's No. 1806, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.