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Senate Bill 720 Printer's Number 1806

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 720

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GEBHARD, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school health services, providing for initial vision examination.

Memo Subject

Increasing the Effectiveness of Student Vision Examinations

Actions

0733 Referred to EDUCATION, May 2, 2025
1802 Reported as amended, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026
1806 Corrective Reprint, Printer's No. 1806, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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Senate Bill 720 Printer's Number 1806

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