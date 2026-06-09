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Senate Bill 1376 Printer's Number 1794

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1376

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

COLEMAN, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in Department of Aging, further providing for objectives, for powers and duties in general, for area agencies and powers and duties and for evaluation.

Memo Subject

Ensuring Proper Safeguards for Older Pennsylvanians

Actions

1794 Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, June 8, 2026
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:26 AM

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Senate Bill 1376 Printer's Number 1794

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