Senate Bill 1376 Printer's Number 1794

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1376 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COLEMAN, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in Department of Aging, further providing for objectives, for powers and duties in general, for area agencies and powers and duties and for evaluation. Memo Subject Ensuring Proper Safeguards for Older Pennsylvanians Actions 1794 Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, June 8, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:26 AM

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