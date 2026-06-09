Senate Bill 1376 Printer's Number 1794
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1376
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COLEMAN, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in Department of Aging, further providing for objectives, for powers and duties in general, for area agencies and powers and duties and for evaluation.
Memo Subject
Ensuring Proper Safeguards for Older Pennsylvanians
Actions
|1794
|Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, June 8, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:26 AM
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