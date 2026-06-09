Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1771
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1352
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL, KANE, PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, MILLER, FARRY, YAW, KIM
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to licensing, providing for issuance of licenses by Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Memo Subject
Streamlining Licensure for Addiction Treatment Providers
Actions
|1771
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 4, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
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