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Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1335

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, FARRY, PISCIOTTANO, BROOKS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274), referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Law, providing for Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes Against Children Program.

Memo Subject

Alicia’s Law: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program Enhancement

Actions

1728 Referred to JUDICIARY, May 20, 2026
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728

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