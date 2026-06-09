Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1335 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, FARRY, PISCIOTTANO, BROOKS Short Title An Act amending the act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274), referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Law, providing for Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes Against Children Program. Memo Subject Alicia’s Law: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program Enhancement Actions 1728 Referred to JUDICIARY, May 20, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM

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