Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1335
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, FARRY, PISCIOTTANO, BROOKS
Short Title
An Act amending the act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274), referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Law, providing for Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes Against Children Program.
Memo Subject
Alicia’s Law: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program Enhancement
Actions
|1728
|Referred to JUDICIARY, May 20, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.