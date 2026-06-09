Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1554

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1206 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, FARRY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act amending the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145), known as the Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors License Act, further providing for definitions and for license application. Memo Subject Incentivizing Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Innovation in PA Actions 1554 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, March 30, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM



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