Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1554
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1206
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, FARRY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145), known as the Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors License Act, further providing for definitions and for license application.
Memo Subject
Incentivizing Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Innovation in PA
Actions
|1554
|Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, March 30, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM
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