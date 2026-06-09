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Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1554

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 1206

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, FARRY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145), known as the Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors License Act, further providing for definitions and for license application.

Memo Subject

Incentivizing Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Innovation in PA

Actions

1554 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, March 30, 2026
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:25 AM


 

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Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1554

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