Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1800

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 362 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, SCHWANK, PICOZZI Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for false statements, investigations and penalty. Memo Subject Enhanced Penalties for SNAP Skimmers Stealing from Low-Income Families Actions 0308 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 28, 2025 1800 Reported as amended, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:24 AM

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