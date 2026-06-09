Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1800
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 362
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, SCHWANK, PICOZZI
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for false statements, investigations and penalty.
Memo Subject
Enhanced Penalties for SNAP Skimmers Stealing from Low-Income Families
Actions
|0308
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 28, 2025
|1800
|Reported as amended, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:24 AM
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