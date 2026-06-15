Impetus to Showcase Context-Aware Agentic AI in Action at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026

Impetus Technologies, Inc.

Visit Booth #400 to see how enterprises can make agentic AI actually work with Impetus Leap™ AI Solutions & Services Family and Databricks

Impetus' deep context engineering expertise & newly launched solutions have immense potential to help customers enable context-aware agentic AI.” — Jason McIntyre, VP, Partner Management, Databricks.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies, a leader in software-led agentic AI services and industry solutions, announced its participation as a Visionary Sponsor in the 2026 Databricks Data + AI Summit , taking place June 15-18 in San Francisco. A Databricks Gold Partner, Impetus enables enterprises to bridge the context gap — the space between what foundational AI models know and what makes an enterprise unique, including proprietary data and ways of working.At the event, Impetus will showcase how enterprises can build context-rich, trusted agentic systems directly on Databricks Lakehouse with Impetus Leap™ AI Solutions & Services Family and the company’s innovative context engineering methodology.What’s in Store at Booth #400At the booth, attendees will get a first-hand glimpse of Impetus’ powerful AI-native, software-led solutions and services in action:● Impetus LeapLogic Suite™: Transforms legacy data estates into AI-ready foundations on Databricks with up to 95% automation, certification, and ontology-aligned modernization. LeapLogic preserves business logic while creating semantic metadata, lineage, and readiness signals required for agentic AI.● Impetus Context Studio™: This powerful, intuitive offering gives data engineers and business users a shared visual workbench to define what data means in business terms, directing how AI agents act. It helps design layered retrieval logic and enforces responsible AI policies through compartmentalized isolation.● Impetus Context Fabric™: Provides a semantic intelligence layer connecting ontology, knowledge graphs, business rules, policies, lineage, and memory. Turns raw data into structured, AI-consumable context for every agent and LLM in the Databricks stack.● Impetus Prism™: Delivers a unified control plane for observability and governance across data, AI & cloud operations. It monitors context quality, hallucination risk, drift, performance, cost, and compliance so enterprises can operate agentic AI with confidence.● Impetus Agent Solutions™: Automates business and tech operations with domain-specific Skills, Kits, and Agents – evaluated, benchmarked, governed, and seamlessly integrated with Agent Bricks.See Impetus Live at These Databricks Data + AI Expert Speaking Sessions● Powering Context-Aware Agentic AI at Scale: Why Modernization Must Come First – Learn how to build a modern context foundation that drives accurate, trustworthy agentic AI outcomes. Join us on June 16, 11:30 am at Moscone South, Expo, Theatre 4.● Context Engineering: The New Control Plane for Agentic AI – Learn what it really takes to make AI work – from strategic modernization & semantic awareness to agentic activation. Attend the talk on June 17, 12:20 pm at Moscone South, Expo, Theatre 5.“Our longstanding, strategic partnership with Databricks is deeply rooted in shared values, software-led services, and a relentless drive to co-innovate. Together, we are redefining the ‘last mile’ of value by helping customers build reliable, scalable, context-aware, agentic AI systems. We are collectively architecting the next era of enterprise intelligence — one where agentic AI actually delivers real business outcomes and tangible ROI,” said Deepak Khosla, Chief Growth Officer and Head of AI Business, Impetus Technologies."The next wave of enterprise AI will be defined by context. As organizations scale agentic AI, connecting models to the unique knowledge, data, and business processes that drive their operations is critical. Impetus shares this vision and continues to be a strategic partner to Databricks. Their deep context engineering expertise and newly launched solutions have immense potential to help customers enable context-aware agentic AI — a theme that will be in sharp focus at this year’s Databricks Data + AI Summit,” said Jason McIntyre, Vice President, Partner Management, Databricks.In addition to being a Databricks Gold Partner, Impetus is a multi-year Global Partner of the Year winner — including 2025 Databricks Enterprise Data Warehouse Partner of the Year — and was recently also named a Databricks Lakebase Launch Partner. Additionally, Impetus has been recognized with a broad array of Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations, including Migrate & Modernize, Data Warehouse Migrations, Security & Governance, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy.To meet our experts at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026, book a meeting today.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus™ Technologies is a premier digital engineering company dedicated to helping clients build the Intelligent Enterprise™ for superior business outcomes. With a culture of innovation and a storied heritage in tackling the world’s most demanding data-intensive challenges, we help pioneering organizations transform raw data into a formidable competitive advantage. Our mission is to engineer the context that makes agentic AI actually work by bridging the "Context Gap"— the space between what foundational AI models know and what makes your enterprise unique, including your proprietary data and ways of working — to deliver autonomous, trusted, software-led solutions that drive unmatched innovation and growth.

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