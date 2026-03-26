Impetus Technologies Onboards Vikash Gaur as COO to Elevate Delivery and Operational Excellence

Impetus Technologies, Inc.

Bolsters leadership team to accelerate global growth powered by innovative software-led data and agentic AI services & solutions

I am committed to building the strong operational foundation needed to scale effectively and deliver long-term business value — powered by the company’s innovative software-led solutions and services.” — Vikash Gaur, COO, Impetus Technologies

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies , a leader in software-led data and agentic AI services & solutions, today announced the appointment of Vikash Gaur as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vikash will play an instrumental role in strengthening delivery and operational excellence as the company advances into a new phase of sustained innovation and growth.Vikash brings over 28 years of global leadership experience spanning delivery, operations, and business transformation. He has led large-scale portfolios with P&L ownership and has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, delivering operational excellence, and deepening customer relationships.Prior to joining Impetus, Vikash was with Catalincs Partners, a growth advisory firm where he leveraged his vast experience to become a 360° transformation partner helping technology startups scale, optimize their operations and thereby increase enterprise value. Previously, Vikash served as Chief Delivery Officer at LTIMindtree, where he managed billion-dollar portfolios across multiple industries, driving revenue growth, margin expansion, and enhanced customer outcomes. He has also held leadership roles at Cognizant, where he helped build and scale the digital engineering and manufacturing businesses."We are thrilled to welcome Vikash on board as we double down on agentic AI innovation to help customers build a truly Intelligent Enterprise™," said Nachiket Deshpande, CEO, Impetus Technologies. "Vikash is an outstanding, customer-centric leader and I am confident his track record of driving operational excellence and sustainable growth will help Impetus reach new heights of success.”"I am excited to take on the role of COO at Impetus at a time when agentic AI is fundamentally reshaping how enterprises operate and grow. As customer needs evolve, I am committed to building the strong operational foundation needed to scale effectively and deliver long-term business value — powered by the company’s innovative software-led solutions and services,” said Vikash Gaur, COO, Impetus Technologies.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with advanced data engineering and innovative software-led Agentic AI industry services and solutions. With a proven track record in delivering modernization at scale, Impetus helps global enterprises unlock data responsibly for GenAI and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by deep engineering expertise, strong strategic technology partnerships, and a culture of innovation, Impetus drives growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage for leading organizations worldwide.

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