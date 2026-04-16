Impetus Technologies Achieves Databricks Gold Partner Status and Four New Brickbuilder Specializations

Impetus achieves Databricks Gold Partner status & Brickbuilder specializations

Recognizes the company’s ability to drive customer success with advanced software-led agentic AI services & solutions

Impetus’ deep-rooted engineering excellence and comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions make them a valuable partner in accelerating enterprise adoption of Databricks.” — Jason McIntyre, VP, Partner Management at Databricks

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies , a leader in software-led data engineering and agentic AI services & solutions, announced that it has achieved Gold Partner status with Databricks, along with four new Brickbuilder Specializations—Data Warehouse Migrations, Security & Governance, Financial Services, and Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy.This recognition reflects Impetus’ expertise in helping organizations modernize siloed legacy data estates, and enable secure, scalable Agentic AI solutions & services to power an Intelligent Enterprise™ on the Databricks platform. Gold Partner status is awarded to a select group of strategic partners with proven practices, certified professionals, mission-critical specializations, and an established track record of customer success. Brickbuilder specializations recognize partners with proven expertise in delivering differentiated and industry-focused services & solutions to customers.Impetus’ comprehensive portfolio of software-led solutions and services for Databricks features:• Unity Catalog Migration Accelerator: Industry’s only solution to concurrently upgrade workspaces and objects to Databricks Unity Catalog.• Impetus LeapLogic™: Fully automated migration of data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics workloads to the Databricks-native stack.• Scalable RAG AI Playground: A flexible environment to rapidly build, test, and deploy RAG-powered AI solutions — co-developed by Impetus & Databricks.• Credit Card Fraud Detection Accelerator: An AI-driven accelerator that enables banks to detect and prevent fraud in real time by combining Databricks Lakehouse analytics with Lakebase-powered instant decisioning.• Retail 360 AI Analyst – A governed Customer 360 solution on Databricks enabling consistent insights and scalable, AI-driven personalization.• Supply Chain Demand Forecasting: AI-driven forecasting models that improve inventory planning and fulfillment accuracy on Databricks Lakehouse.“We deeply value our partnership with Databricks and are thrilled to have achieved Gold Partner status along with coveted Brickbuilder specializations,” said Deepak Khosla, Chief Growth Officer and Head of AI Business, Impetus Technologies. “This milestone reinforces our shared commitment to helping enterprises enhance decision-making, accelerate innovation, and operationalize context-aware AI systems and agents with confidence. We are grateful for the continued trust of our partners at Databricks and look forward to collaborating closely to deliver superior business outcomes for customers.”“Impetus’ deep-rooted engineering excellence and comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions make them a valuable partner in accelerating enterprise adoption of Databricks,” said Jason McIntyre, VP, Partner Management at Databricks. “Our partnership is built on shared values of customer-centricity and outcome-driven innovation, and together we look forward to helping organizations achieve their Data & AI ambitions.”In addition to being recognized as a Gold Partner and achieving new Brickbuilder specializations, Impetus was recently also named a Databricks Lakebase Launch Partner.Learn more about our success with Databricks here About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with advanced data engineering and innovative software-led Agentic AI industry services and solutions. With a proven track record in delivering modernization at scale, Impetus helps global enterprises unlock data responsibly for GenAI and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by deep engineering expertise, strong strategic technology partnerships, and a culture of innovation, Impetus drives growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage for leading organizations worldwide.

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