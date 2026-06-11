TicketsCandy Adds Custom User Roles, Faster Large Exports, and Better Bundle Reporting

Event Managment User Roles

TicketsCandy introduces custom user roles, background exports for large events, and expanded reporting for ticket bundles.

Organizers should be able to understand what people are buying without having to do extra math.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has introduced custom user roles that allow account admins to decide exactly which parts of the dashboard each team member can access.Previously, organizers had to choose from preset roles. With the new custom role option, admins can manually select individual pages and sections from both the event dashboard and account panel. Access can be granted or hidden page by page.This gives organizers more flexibility when assigning responsibilities to staff members.For example, a theater owner can create a role for the box office team that only has access to orders and attendees. A marketing employee can receive access to event promotional tools without seeing financial reports. Volunteers can be limited to check-in functions only.An organizer who manages several seasonal events shared a simple reaction."Different people help with different jobs. Before, some roles had too much access. Now everyone only sees what they need."Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy, said the update came from organizers who wanted more control over their teams."Events often involve several people with different responsibilities. It makes sense to give access only where it is needed. This keeps things simple and helps protect important information."A good practice is to review team permissions before each event season. Temporary staff and volunteers often require different access than year-round employees.TicketsCandy has also improved how exports work for orders and attendee lists. Large events with thousands of attendees sometimes experienced delays when generating reports. The new system processes exports in the background and notifies organizers when the file is ready.The export process now creates files in smaller chunks, making it possible to generate very large reports without slowing down the dashboard.Festival organizers, museums, and attractions that manage high attendance can now export large datasets more reliably.A food festival organizer who exports customer lists after every event said the change has been noticeable."Some of our reports are huge. Instead of waiting and hoping the file finishes, it just runs in the background and tells us when it's done."The new process helps organizers continue working while reports are being generated.TicketsCandy has also expanded reporting for ticket bundles.Previously, reports counted only the individual tickets contained inside a bundle. Bundle sales themselves were not shown separately.With the update, bundles now appear as their own item category in reports. Organizers can choose whether to view bundle sales, individual tickets contained inside bundles, or both.This makes reporting easier for organizers who use package deals and family bundles.For example, a museum offering a Family Pack can now see how many bundles were sold without having to manually count the individual admission tickets inside those packages.An escape room operator shared a practical benefit."We use bundles for birthday packages. Seeing bundle sales separately helps us understand which offers are actually popular."According to Dmitry Yarchuk, better reporting helps organizers make smarter decisions."Organizers should be able to understand what people are buying without having to do extra math. Clear reports save time and make planning easier."These updates continue TicketsCandy's focus on giving organizers practical tools that scale with events of any size. From team permissions to exports and reporting, the latest improvements are designed to make everyday event management simpler and more efficient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.