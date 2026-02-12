TicketsCandy and AllEvents Partner to Combine Event Discovery With Low-Fee Ticketing

TicketsCanndy Partners with AllEvents

TicketsCandy partners with AllEvents to give event organizers event discovery at a 0.9% fee, offering a low-cost alternative to high-fee ticketing platforms.

Discovery should not come with a financial hit. This partnership lets events get seen while keeping the math fair and simple.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy announced a new partnership with AllEvents , a global event discovery platform used by millions of people to find local events and activities. The partnership gives event organizers built-in visibility without the high fees often tied to discoverability.For many organizers, visibility is the main reason they choose large ticketing platforms. These platforms help events get noticed but often charge double-digit fees that vary by ticket price, volume, and added tools. Over time, those costs reduce margins and limit how much organizers can invest back into their events.TicketsCandy takes a different path. The platform offers a full ticketing system with a flat 0.9 percent service fee. Payments are processed through Square, and organizers keep control of pricing, event setup, and customer data.Through the AllEvents partnership, every event published on TicketsCandy is automatically listed on AllEvents at no cost. This gives organizers access to event discovery without giving up control or accepting higher fees. AllEvents attracts millions of event-goers across thousands of cities who actively search, browse, and follow events. When someone finds an event on AllEvents, they are sent directly to the TicketsCandy event page to complete the purchase. This added exposure brings more views and click-throughs from people actively searching for events, helping drive ticket sales without extra setup or manual promotion.A local music promoter running weekly shows can now publish an event once and gain steady exposure on AllEvents without paying for ads or managing multiple listings. The promoter keeps one dashboard, one checkout flow, and one clear fee structure while reaching people already looking for live events. Ticket sales flow through the same checkout, with the same low fee, and no added steps for the organizer.Organizers who want additional reach can choose discounted AllEvents promotion plans available inside the TicketsCandy dashboard. These plans are optional and give organizers flexibility to increase visibility only when it makes sense for their event. These optional plans help boost placement and visibility during important sales periods, such as the weeks leading up to an event.An independent festival organizer based in Austin shared early feedback from using the integration. The organizer said the AllEvents listing brought consistent traffic, higher page views, and more clicks from people already searching for nearby events. The team saw earlier sales momentum without increasing ticket prices or absorbing higher platform fees.Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy, said the partnership is designed to remove pressure from organizers who feel forced to trade revenue for reach."Organizers feel that pressure every day," said Yarchuk. "Discovery should not come with a financial hit. This partnership lets events get seen while keeping the math fair and simple."The integration works automatically in the background. Organizers avoid duplicate work, separate listings, and multiple systems while gaining predictable costs and steady exposure. Organizers publish once on TicketsCandy and gain access to a discovery channel used by millions of event-goers. There is no separate setup and no requirement to purchase promotions.TicketsCandy recommends organizers use clear event titles, strong images, and accurate locations to improve local search visibility. This approach helps events perform better in discovery results and attracts high-intent buyers who are ready to attend. These details help events appear in relevant results and attract people who are already planning to attend something nearby.The TicketsCandy and AllEvents partnership introduces a new model for event ticketing and discovery. It gives organizers a practical way to grow attendance while keeping ticket prices reasonable and fees predictable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.