TicketsCandy Adds Account Security, Smarter Checkout View, and New Ticket Controls for Organizers

Event Security

TicketsCandy releases 2FA, live order summary panel, bundle flexibility, and new shared capacity limits to improve security and ticket control.

Event account security should be simple and easy to turn on. Organizers need to focus on their events, not worry about access risks.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has announced a new set of updates focused on account security, clearer checkout experience, and better control over ticket sales . The updates are now available to all event organizers using the platform.Stronger account protection with two-factor authentication:Organizers can now enable two-factor authentication to protect their accounts. This adds a second step during login and helps prevent unauthorized access.The setup is simple. Organizers can open the account menu, go to My Account, and enable two-factor authentication in the settings section.This update is helpful for teams that share access or manage high-volume events. It reduces the risk of account issues during active sales periods.A local event organizer who runs weekly workshops shared a quick reaction: “Once ticket sales start picking up, the last thing anyone wants is a login issue. This gives peace of mind.”Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy, shared: “Event account security should be simple and easy to turn on. Organizers need to focus on their events, not worry about access risks.”New order summary panel improves checkout clarity:TicketsCandy has added a live order summary panel on the event page. It appears on the right side and stays visible during the entire checkout process.As tickets are added, the panel updates instantly. It shows selected tickets, quantities, and total cost. It also updates when customer details or add-ons are included.This change helps reduce confusion during checkout. Customers can clearly see what is in their cart at all times.For example, a festival organizer selling general admission and add-ons like parking passes can now give buyers a clear view of their full order before payment.A small concert promoter shared: “Customers used to go back and forth to check what they picked. Now everything is right there. Fewer questions and faster checkout.”A simple tip for organizers is to group tickets and add-ons in a clean way. This makes the panel easier to read and helps buyers move faster.Ticket bundles now support hidden tickets:TicketsCandy has updated how bundles work with hidden tickets.Before this change, bundles would stop working if they included a hidden ticket. The system treated that ticket as unavailable.Now, bundles remain active even if they include hidden tickets. Customers can purchase the bundle without issues, and the hidden ticket is included in the order.This gives organizers more flexibility. Hidden tickets can now be used for special bundle-only offers.For example, a museum can create a bundle with general admission and a hidden VIP access ticket. The VIP option stays exclusive to the bundle and is not visible on its own.An organizer who runs escape room events shared: “This makes bundles way more useful. It feels like creating a package deal instead of just grouping tickets.”New shared capacity control for individual ticket limits:TicketsCandy has also added a new option for shared capacity settings.Organizers can already connect multiple tickets to one shared capacity. This allows all tickets to pull from the same total inventory.Now, a new field called “Maximum Quantity for This Ticket Within Shared Capacity” gives more control.Organizers can leave this field empty to use only the shared limit. Or they can enter a number to set a cap for a specific ticket.In this setup, sales will stop when either limit is reached.For example, an event with 500 total spots can assign all tickets to one shared capacity. At the same time, VIP tickets can be capped at 50 using this new field.This helps balance ticket types and prevents one category from taking all available spots.A workshop organizer shared: “This helps keep things fair. VIP or early access tickets no longer take over the whole event.”These updates continue TicketsCandy’s focus on giving organizers simple tools that improve sales flow and control. The platform remains free to start, with a low service fee model that is passed to buyers by default .With stronger security, clearer checkout, and smarter ticket settings, organizers can manage events with more confidence and less friction.

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