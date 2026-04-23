TicketsCandy Introduces 'Show Items Left' Feature to Highlight Low Inventory and Drive Faster Ticket Sales

Tickets Left Feature

TicketsCandy adds “Show Items Left” badge to display remaining inventory and create urgency during ticket sales.

Small signals can make a big difference during checkout.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has released a new feature called “Show Items Left,” giving event organizers a simple way to display how many items remain in stock during ticket sales When enabled within ticket settings, the feature shows a small badge next to a specific item in the ticket list. This badge displays how many tickets, add-ons, passes, or donations are still available for the event. The number updates in real time as sales happen.This feature helps create a sense of urgency. When customers see that inventory is running low, they are more likely to complete their purchase without delay.An organizer running a weekend food festival shared how this can be used: “When there are only a few spots left for a tasting session, showing that number helps people decide faster. It removes hesitation.”The feature includes an optional setting called “Show Only When Below.”Organizers can choose the exact number at which the badge becomes visible. The badge will only appear when the remaining quantity reaches that number or goes lower.For example, if the value is set to 10, the badge will stay hidden until there are 10 items left. Once inventory drops to that level, the badge appears and highlights the limited availability.This gives organizers more control over how urgency is presented. Instead of showing high inventory early on, the focus can stay on normal sales until the event starts filling up.A concert promoter shared a practical use: “There is no need to show 200 tickets left. But once it gets down to 15, that is when people start paying attention.”The “Show Items Left” feature works across multiple item types. It can be used for standard tickets, add-ons, passes, bundles, and donation-based entries.This makes it useful for a wide range of events . A workshop organizer can show limited seats. A tour operator can highlight remaining time slots. A fundraiser can show how many limited perks are still available.A simple tip is to use this feature for high-demand or limited items. This keeps the message clear and avoids clutter on the ticket list.Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy, shared: “Small signals can make a big difference during checkout. Showing low availability at the right time helps organizers move sales forward without adding pressure.”TicketsCandy continues to focus on tools that improve conversion while keeping the setup simple. The platform remains free to start, with a low service fee that is typically passed to buyers at checkout .With the addition of “Show Items Left,” organizers gain another way to guide buyers and fill events more efficiently.

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