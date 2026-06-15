Razumich & Associates Launches Lifetime Platinum Defense Membership Program

John ‘Jack’ Razumich

Indianapolis firm Razumich & Associates offers 24/7 attorney access, free monthly consultations, and lifetime benefits via a one-time Platinum membership

My problem becomes your problem, then we solve it. Platinum Defense Membership means clients never have to wonder whether their attorney is reachable when life gets complicated.” — John "Jack" Razumich, Founding Attorney

IN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Razumich & Associates, PC, an Indianapolis-based criminal defense firm, today announced the launch of its Platinum Defense Membership, a program designed to give individuals guaranteed, around-the-clock access to an attorney before a legal problem ever arises. The program reflects a growing recognition that legal protection, much like medical or financial protection, is most valuable when it is secured in advance rather than scrambled for in the middle of a crisis.

The membership responds to a simple reality: the legal system can touch people's lives unexpectedly, and many people want the reassurance of having "their attorney" only a phone call away. A traffic stop that turns into something more serious, a misunderstanding that draws the attention of law enforcement, a late-night question that cannot wait until Monday morning — these are the moments when knowing exactly who to call, and knowing that the call will be answered, makes all the difference. The Platinum Defense Membership is built for exactly that peace of mind, giving members a direct line to the firm's attorneys 24 hours a day, including weekends and holidays.

For many of the people the firm speaks with, the need is not necessarily immediate. They are not facing charges today and may never face them at all. What they want is the confidence that comes from preparation — the same confidence that leads people to keep a spare tire in the trunk or a fire extinguisher in the kitchen. They want to know that if life takes an unexpected turn, they already have a relationship with a lawyer who knows them, rather than having to find one under pressure while the clock is running and the stakes are at their highest.

The firm created the Platinum Defense Membership specifically to meet that need. Rather than waiting for prospective clients to call only when they are already in trouble, the program establishes the attorney-client relationship ahead of time, so that members feel safe and supported as they navigate everyday life. It is a proactive approach to legal readiness, designed around the understanding that the modern legal system intersects with people's lives in ways that are not always easy to predict.

Every Platinum Defense Member receives a wallet-sized card, similar in size to a credit card, printed with a dedicated phone number and email address that guarantees fast, 24-hour access to one of the firm's attorneys. The firm recommends that members keep the card in their wallet alongside their other important cards — driver's license, insurance card, and payment cards — so that it is always within reach in the exact situations where it matters most. Because the card carries a special telephone number and email address reserved for members, there is no searching for a website, no navigating a phone tree, and no wondering whether anyone will respond. The member simply calls or emails and is connected to an attorney.

That immediacy is the heart of the program. In legal matters, the first hours can be decisive. Statements made, decisions taken, and documents signed in the absence of counsel can shape the course of an entire case. By guaranteeing 24-hour access, the membership is intended to put a knowledgeable advocate in the member's corner at the earliest possible moment, before missteps are made and before small problems have the chance to grow into large ones.

Membership benefits include:

*Two free hours of consultation every month on any legal topic the member has questions about

*Priority consultation scheduling during normal business hours

*The ability to schedule evening and weekend appointments when needed

*A 10% discount on any future legal fees should the member need to retain the firm

*Lifetime membership that never needs to be renewed

Each of these benefits is designed to remove a common barrier that keeps people from getting timely legal advice. The two free hours of consultation every month, for example, are not limited to criminal matters. Members can bring questions on any legal topic they are thinking about — a contract they have been asked to sign, a dispute with a neighbor or landlord, a question about their rights in a given situation, or simply a concern they want a professional opinion on before deciding what to do. Because the time is included with membership, members are encouraged to ask early and ask often, rather than putting off a question because they are worried about the cost of picking up the phone.

Priority consultation scheduling during normal business hours addresses another familiar frustration: the wait. When a legal concern is weighing on someone's mind, being told that the next available appointment is weeks away only adds to the stress. Members move to the front of the line, so their concerns are addressed promptly and they are not left waiting and worrying. The ability to schedule evening and weekend appointments builds on that same principle, acknowledging that legal questions do not confine themselves to a nine-to-five schedule, and neither do the lives of the people asking them. Members who work during traditional business hours, who travel, or who simply prefer to meet outside the standard workday can arrange appointments that fit their lives rather than rearranging their lives to fit the firm's calendar.

The 10% discount on any future legal fees should the member need to retain the firm represents real, tangible value at precisely the moment when value matters most. Legal representation is an investment, and a 10% reduction on fees for a future matter can translate into meaningful savings. For many members, this single benefit can offset the cost of membership several times over the first time they actually need to hire an attorney. And perhaps most distinctively, the membership lasts forever and never needs to be renewed. There are no recurring monthly charges and no annual renewal notices. Once someone becomes a Platinum Defense Member, the benefits remain in place for life — a one-time decision that delivers ongoing protection without the burden of ongoing payments or paperwork.

This is one of the features that sets the program apart. Many people associate having an attorney "on retainer" with steep monthly fees that continue whether or not the lawyer's services are ever used. The Platinum Defense Membership flips that model. Members get the security of having an attorney on call without the obligation of paying month after month. It is the practical benefit of a retainer relationship without the recurring expense that usually accompanies it.

The firm compares the program to a form of insurance, much like AAA, ensuring that when a member truly needs an attorney, one is only a quick phone call away. The analogy is deliberate. People do not buy roadside assistance because they expect to break down on the highway; they buy it because they cannot predict when a breakdown will happen, and they want to know that help is available the moment it does. In the same way, the Platinum Defense Membership is not a prediction that a member will face a legal problem. It is a safeguard against the uncertainty of not knowing whether, or when, that problem might arise. The cost of being unprepared in a legal emergency — financially, practically, and emotionally — can be far greater than the cost of being prepared in advance.

While membership does not guarantee representation on any specific new matter, it does guarantee access to the firm's experienced attorneys whenever a legal issue arises. This distinction is an important one, and the firm is candid about it. The membership is not a promise that the firm will take on every case a member might bring; conflicts, the nature of a given matter, and other professional considerations can affect whether representation is possible. What the membership does promise is access — the guaranteed ability to reach an attorney, to get sound guidance, and to have an experienced advocate help the member understand their situation and their options. In a legal landscape where simply getting a knowledgeable person on the phone can feel impossible, that guarantee of access is itself a substantial benefit.

With priority scheduling, flexible appointment times, and the 10% fee discount, the firm notes that the membership can pay for itself the first time a member needs legal help. When the benefits are considered together — the monthly consultation hours, the front-of-the-line scheduling, the evening and weekend availability, the fee discount, and the lifetime term — the value proposition becomes clear. A single legal matter handled with the advantage of these benefits can return more than the membership ever cost. And for members who go years without needing to hire an attorney, the peace of mind alone is worth the investment, much as the comfort of an insurance policy is valuable even in the years a claim is never filed.

The program is intended for a broad range of individuals: professionals who want to protect their reputations and livelihoods, parents who want to be ready to help their families, business owners who encounter legal questions in the course of their work, and anyone who simply values the security of knowing that competent legal counsel is always within reach. Because the monthly consultation hours apply to any legal topic, members are not limited to a single category of concern. The membership is meant to function as a general legal safety net, ready to address whatever questions or situations life happens to present.

Razumich & Associates, PC is led by founding attorney John "Jack" Razumich, whose approach to client service is captured in a philosophy he sums up plainly: his clients' problems become his problems, and then they get solved together. That commitment — to treat each member's concern as the firm's own and to pursue a resolution with genuine investment — is the principle the Platinum Defense Membership is built to deliver on at scale. The program is, in effect, a structured promise that the firm will be there, consistently and reliably, for the people who count on it.

The firm serves clients throughout Indiana from its office at 156 E Market St in Indianapolis. Whether a member is in the heart of the city or elsewhere across the state, the membership's guarantee of access remains the same. The firm is available 24/7 and offers no-cost initial consultations, so prospective members can learn about the program, ask questions, and understand the benefits before making any commitment. There is no obligation and no cost to begin the conversation.

The launch of the Platinum Defense Membership marks a deliberate effort by Razumich & Associates to make legal protection more accessible, more proactive, and more aligned with the way people actually live. Instead of treating legal help as something to be sought only after trouble strikes, the program invites individuals to put protection in place first — to make the relationship before the emergency, to keep the card in their wallet, and to carry the quiet confidence that comes from knowing their attorney is genuinely only a phone call away, day or night, weekday or weekend, holiday or not.

For people who have ever felt the uncertainty of not knowing who to call when a legal question arises, the Platinum Defense Membership offers a straightforward answer. It replaces uncertainty with a name, a number, and a guarantee of access. And because the membership never expires and never needs to be renewed, that answer remains available for life.

To learn more about becoming a Platinum Defense Member, contact Razumich & Associates at 317-983-5333 or visit the Platinum Defense Membership page. The firm encourages anyone interested to call directly to discuss the program and to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation.

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