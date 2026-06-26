Georgia Attorney George McCranie Releases 'The Georgia DUI Survival Guide'

Georgia attorney George McCranie's new book reveals why being polite during a DUI stop can cost you your license, freedom & future.

Answered questions, tried to explain, agreed to everything, and those statements were used to build the case against them. Most people don't understand this until it's too late.” — George McCranie, Georgia DUI Attorney

GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exposing What Most Drivers Get Wrong During a DUI Stop

Georgia Criminal Defense Attorney George McCranie has officially released his new book, The Georgia DUI Survival Guide: A Simple Guide to Surviving a DUI Charge in Georgia, a consumer-focused legal guide that challenges common misconceptions about DUI arrests and reveals critical mistakes that can cost people their freedom, their license, and their future.

With nearly 30 years of experience representing individuals across Georgia, McCranie says the biggest danger most people face during a DUI stop isn’t what they think.

“What gets most people in trouble isn’t being aggressive or uncooperative,” McCranie said. “It’s trying to be polite, helpful, and cooperative — and not realizing how that can be used against them.”

A CONSUMER WARNING MOST PEOPLE NEVER HEAR

The Georgia DUI Survival Guide is designed to give everyday drivers a clear, step-by-step understanding of what actually happens during a DUI investigation — and what the Government is building behind the scenes.

The book covers:

*What police are really looking for during a traffic stop

*How simple answers can become evidence

*The truth about field sobriety tests and why they are difficult to pass

*Breath and blood testing — and what drivers don’t realize about them

*License suspension risks and strict deadlines

*The most common mistakes people make — and how to avoid them

*The central message challenges a widely held belief:

*Doing more does not always help you. In many cases, it can hurt you.

BASED ON REAL CASE EXPERIENCE

McCranie notes that many of the situations described in the book come from real cases he has handled throughout his career.

“In one case, a client did everything people think they’re supposed to do — answered questions, tried to explain, agreed to everything,” McCranie said. “But later, those statements and actions were used to build the case against them. That’s not something most people understand until it’s too late.”

BUILT FOR PEOPLE IN THE MOST STRESSFUL MOMENT OF THEIR LIVES

McCranie, owner of The George McCranie Law Firm, has spent nearly three decades helping Georgia families through criminal charges, personal injury cases, and immigration matters.

“If you’ve ever been charged in Georgia, you know exactly how stressful it is,” McCranie said. “This book is about helping people slow down, understand what’s happening, and protect themselves the right way.”

CALL OUR OFFICE TODAY FOR YOUR FREE BOOK

As part of a public education initiative to ensure drivers know their rights, The George McCranie Law Firm is offering copies of The Georgia DUI Survival Guide completely free of charge. To claim your free copy of the book and to schedule a free, confidential consultation to discuss your situation and next steps, call our office directly at 833-927-6227.

A TRUSTED VOICE IN GEORGIA LAW

George McCranie is a Georgia attorney with nearly 30 years of experience and has helped thousands of clients and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

He has been:

Featured as a legal expert on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW, I-Crime, and Crime Exposé

Featured in USA Today

A three-time #1 Best-Selling Author

A member of the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD)

A former member of the State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors

An award-winning film producer and recipient of the Golden Quill Award



About George McCranie

George McCranie is a Georgia-based Criminal Defense Attorney and owner of The George McCranie Law Firm. For nearly 30 years, he has helped individuals and their families navigate serious legal challenges with professionalism, compassion, and dedication.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.