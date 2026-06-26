Free Florida Medicaid Webinar: How to Get Medicaid to Pay for Long-Term Care Instead of Going Broke;

Florida Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney Jason Neufeld launches a free webinar on Medicaid planning, asset protection, trusts, and avoiding estate recovery.

The difference between losing your family home and keeping it often comes down to one conversation. This webinar is that conversation” — Jason Neufeld, Esq., Board-Certified Florida Elder Law Attorney

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Needs Law, PLLC announces a new webinar series hosted by highly-respected Florida Bar Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney Jason Neufeld, Esq. who specializes in Medicaid and Asset Protection Planning.

“Among the most frequently searched questions related to Medicaid planning and nursing home care is, "Can the government really take my house when I die?” states Mr. Neufeld, who continues, “ more often than not, Florida seniors take to online resources searching for answers usually once a spouse needs nursing home care.” For those wondering, according to Jason, the answer is no, however, understanding what can and cannot be recovered by Medicaid can mean the difference between preserving a family home and losing it to the state's Medicaid Estate Recovery Program (MERP).

This question and many others is why during this webinar, Jason will cover the full scope of Florida's Medicaid planning landscape, with a central focus on estate recovery.

What You Will Learn

• How Florida's Medicaid Estate Recovery Program works and exactly which assets it can and cannot reach

• Crisis planning strategies for families already facing a nursing home placement

• Community Spouse Resource Allowance, Medicaid-compliant annuities, and permissible spend-down options

• How Irrevocable Medicaid Trusts, Lady Bird Deeds, and enhanced life estate arrangements legally remove the home from expensive and lengthy probate — and from MERP's reach

• Why assets held in a properly structured trust, jointly titled, or passing through beneficiary designations are invisible to estate recovery

• The 5-year lookback period: what triggers a penalty and what transfers are completely safe

• The Florida Homestead exemption: what it protects during life and what it does not protect after death

Who Should Attend

• Florida homeowners age 60-80 with a primary residence and no existing trust

• Adult children managing a parent's care crisis and concerned about losing the family home

• Spouses whose partner has recently entered or is about to enter a nursing facility

Any Florida senior with assets looking to plan ahead

Free Resource

Registrants will receive a complimentary MERP Risk Assessment Checklist — a simple self-audit showing whether a home is currently exposed to Medicaid estate recovery under Florida law.

Registration

Pre-register now at webinar.elderneedslaw.com. The precise date the webinar drops will be announced to registered attendees once confirmed.

About Elder Needs Law, PLLC

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is a top-rated elder law firm remotely serving the state of Florida, and with office locations in Aventura, Boca Raton, Plantation, and Spring Hill. The firm is owned and managed by attorney Jason Neufeld, Esq., who is recognized by Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, Best of Miami-Dade and more for his expertise in Medicaid planning, long-term care planning, estate planning and probate. Jason is president-elect of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys, a published author of a book on Long term Care Planning so you don’t need to go broke and a Guide to Special Needs Trusts, is a sought-after speaker and presenter to the senior care sphere and the general public-at-large, as well as mentor and instructor for other attorneys on the intricacies of Medicaid and asset protection planning.

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