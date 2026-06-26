Board-Certified Florida Elder Law Attorney Jason Neufeld to Host Free Estate Planning Webinar for Families

Florida Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney Jason Neufeld hosts an estate planning webinar. Avoid probate, update out-of-state docs, Care Plan for Aging Parents!

Estate planning isn't just about documents, it's about protecting your family from unnecessary stress, preserving your wishes, and creating a plan before a crisis occurs ” — Jason Neufeld, Board Certified Florida Elder Law Attorney

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Needs Law, PLLC, one of Florida's most recognized elder law firms, announces a free live estate planning webinar hosted by Jason Neufeld, Esq., a highly-respected Florida Bar Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney. The date is to be determined, but all Floridians and their families are encouraged to pre-register now to secure their spot and receive advance notice when the date is confirmed.

This webinar is designed for Florida residents, snowbirds, and adult children managing aging parents who want to understand their legal exposure, fix outdated or out-of-state documents, and build a coordinated plan before a crisis forces the issue.

What Will Be Covered

Part 1: Avoid the Florida Probate Nightmare — Fixing Out-of-State Wills, Protecting Your Home, and Keeping the Courts Out of Your Family Business

Thousands of Floridians — particularly snowbirds and recent transplants — have estate plans drafted in other states that may not hold up under Florida law. Out-of-state wills, powers of attorney, and trusts can break upon relocation due to Florida's unique homestead rules, restrictions on who may serve as personal representative, and the invalidity of holographic (handwritten) wills.

Jason will explain:

• Why Florida's probate process and homestead laws create unique pitfalls for families who moved from other states

• How Florida-specific wills, revocable trusts, and properly executed deeds prevent courts from writing a plan for your family

• Which documents adult children should check when visiting aging parents in Florida

• How to have the planning conversation without triggering family conflict

Part 2: From Overwhelmed to Organized — A Florida Care Plan for Your Aging Parents

Adult children are often the first ones managing a parent's medical crisis — coordinating medications, appointments, legal documents, and finances, frequently from another state. This session gives caregivers a concrete, actionable blueprint organized around three pillars:

• The legal documents every Florida aging parent needs: durable power of attorney, healthcare surrogate, living will, and a properly structured Florida trust or will

• A care escalation framework: how to recognize when home care is no longer safe, how to evaluate assisted living vs. skilled nursing, and how to document care decisions

• Florida-specific resources for navigating the care system, including AHCA complaint procedures, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program, and resident rights that protect against involuntary discharge

Who Should Attend

This webinar is ideal for:

• Snowbirds and Florida transplants with wills, trusts, or powers of attorney drafted in another state

• Adult children managing aging parents living in Florida from out of state

• Florida residents who have not updated their estate plan in the past three to five years

• Families dealing with a recent health change, early dementia, or Parkinson's diagnosis in a parent

Registration

The date is currently being finalized. Florida residents and their families are strongly encouraged to pre-register now at elderneedslaw.com to receive immediate notification when the date is confirmed and to reserve their seat.

About the Presenter

Jason Neufeld, Esq. is a Florida Bar Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney recognized by Super Lawyers (Rising Stars, 8 years), Martindale-Hubbell (AV Preeminent), Best of Miami-Dade (Gold Winner), and Florida Trend Legal Elite. He regularly teaches other attorneys the intricacies of Florida Medicaid and estate planning and is the author of “How to Get Medicaid to Pay for Some or All of Your Long Term Care Expenses”.

About Elder Needs Law, PLLC

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is a top-rated elder law firm serving all of Florida, with offices in Aventura, Boca Raton, Plantation and Spring Hill.The firm is owned and managed by Jason Neufeld, Esq., a Florida Bar Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney recognized by Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, and Best of Miami-Dade, the firm specializes in Medicaid planning, estate planning, probate, and long-term care planning. Jason is sought-after to speak, coach and instruct, as well as regularly teaching other attorneys the intricacies of Medicaid and estate planning. Jason and his skilled dedicated professional staff at Elder Needs Law, PLLC are dedicated to helping Florida families protect their assets, preserve their legacy, and navigate the complexities of elder law with clarity and confidence.

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